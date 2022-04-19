Owner of Sonoma County’s Hernandez Consulting wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“If you do not ask, the answer is always no.”

That’s the advice Herman Hernandez says has been among the best he has received in a business career which includes starting his own consulting business in 2019.

Before that, he was elected to the Sonoma County Office of Education School Board, becoming the youngest (28 years old) and first Latino to ever be elected to that school board.

A long list of outside activities in nonprofits and community groups populates the resume of the Sonoma County native who attended Guerneville School, El Molino High School, Santa Rosa Junior College and graduated from San Diego State University.

With all the activities, he harbors secret ambition, “My whole life (including now) I had dreamed of either being the starting center fielder for the San Francisco Giants or the starting as outside linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers. Clearly both teams do not understand talent. “

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

The greatest thing about being under 40 is that you can still get away with multiple trips to the kitchen and eating copious amounts of midnight snacks.

The worst thing about being under 40 is that houses are expensive, and I am just getting out of debt.