During the next crisis if the government issues similar mandates, Alwitt would keep his team busy with his wish list of improvements.

“We have accumulated a nice rainy day fund. I would use it to make sure people continued to get a paycheck for as long as possible,” Alwitt said.

Lessons learned from the pandemic include to “overcommunicate early via email updates and have a dedicated website,” said Ernie Meyer, chief human resource officer for the Novato-based drug maker Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Erika Dawkins of apparel and home furnishings retailer Bon Ton Studio in Healdsburg plans to learn from the past and sell more online during any future pandemic-like crisis.

“As both a brick-and-mortar and e-comm business, I would lean more into our social media channels — Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok — and adjust our strategy to the current media climate, which would probably look something like implementing live shopping, creating videos and staying relevant with our messaging,” she said.

Dawkins said she survived by investing in technology like point of sale and customer relations management systems as well as her website, along with taking care of her employees, and having a tighter budget and less inventory.

Feeling the pain

As the world enters the fourth year of coping with COVID-19, not all business owners are optimistic.

“The economics of nonprofit theaters in the U.S. has always been tenuous, and COVID really made it obvious how tenuous it is,” Currier, with Marin Shakespeare Company, told the Journal.

Today, she doesn't know what the solutions going forward will be to make live performance a financially viable enterprise.

Currier’s troubles run deeper than the pandemic. Just before the world shutdown California implemented Assembly Bill 5 that made theater workers employees instead of independent contractors, thus adding to the bottom line for venues like hers.

People no longer want to work long and sporadic shifts, which have long been the norm in theater. That is something Currier said she and her colleagues are grappling with, but haven’t find a solution for.

“Usually we would have a lot more booked now for the rest of the year, but people don’t want to make that decision because they are afraid (of the economy),” said Elaine Bell, owner of Napa-based Elaine Bell Catering. (Elaine Bell Catering photo) July 10, 2013

Elaine Bell, owner of Elaine Bell Catering in Napa, said the company finally broke even last year, but lost millions of dollars during the pandemic.

Corporate parties used to be big business, especially at the end of the year. Bell isn’t confident that type of spending will come back.

“Usually we would have a lot more booked now for the rest of the year, but people don’t want to make that decision because they are afraid (of the economy),” Bell said.

She credits the federal Paycheck Protection Plan loan with allowing her to keep most of her staff employed even though there was little or no work to do.

The caterer has 40 full-time workers and can add another 100 during the busy summer season, as well as the first three weeks of December for holiday parties.

“I sought out what work was available and used the time to update efficiencies in our operation,” Bell told the Journal. “In an effort to help my community of clients, I allowed booked events to postpone to one to two years later with no increase in pricing. In the future, I may not be able to afford to manage that luxury.”

"Fewer people seem to be making time to explore and discover and support the small wineries,“ said Ian Devereux White, co-founder and vintner for Smith Devereux Winery in Napa. (Braden Tavelli photo)

Ian Deveraux White, founder and vintner with Smith Devereux Winery in Napa, is also trying to figure out life post-pandemic after his production dropped by half when customers, like the catering company that had been ordering 3,000 cases of Smith Devereux, shutdown..

Pre-pandemic the winery was bottling 6,500 cases of wine. During the pandemic White sold much of his juice to other vintners to recoup some of the cost of doing business. This year he plans to bottle 5,000 cases..

The distribution stream was cut by about 20% starting three years ago, but his direct to consumer and wine club business doubled during the pandemic.

“Heck, they were all drinking at home and I was picking up the phone and talking about the wines and the vineyards; building authentic friendships and my wine club every day,” White said.

Now he says traffic is off: "Fewer people seem to be making time to explore and discover and support the small wineries.”