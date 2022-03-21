Pandemic made it tough to keep the North Bay show on the road

Here are the personal stories of how North Bay leaders have steered their organizations through the past two years. What has changed? What were their worst fears, and how did they face them?

Beyond the human toll, the pandemic, public policy responses to it and consumer reactions have had impacts on employers that vary by industry. We talked to players in several sectors, and here’s what they told us .

How has each industry been faring?

Sonoma has been among the California counties with the most proactive public health measures in the past two years, while Solano County has resisted measures.

When Sonoma Raceway’s Jill Gregory took the wheel of one of Sonoma County’s primary attractions Feb. 1, 2021, the new general manager knew she had her work cut out for her.

Unable to host races, the facility lost an estimated 80% of its revenue stream in 2020.

“2021 was a transition year. We were right in the middle of all the uncertainty and thought: ‘What are the parameters of how to operate?’” she said.

2021 offered more hope of recovery with NASCAR returning in June.

Also helpful during social distancing is the fact that race car drivers are alone in their vehicles, and events are staged outside. Much of the ticket processing was performed electronically, and no cash exchanged hands.

Now as the raceway enters 2022, Gregory wants to keep processes in place that made it operate more efficiently as well as focus on finding new events to add to the revenue stream.

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Vice President of Programs Anita Wiglesworth can relate to the challenge of hosting events during a pandemic.

The center turned to establishing a virtual presence to maintain interest in nightlife as well as other shows and educational programs.

What’s the biggest hurdle?

“In terms of coming back to reopening, our community is getting used to coming back, and we’re doing everything to foster their comfort levels. Things are starting to get back to normal,” she said.

Those experiences now come with a unique twist that leans toward using Sonoma County’s ideal climate. Luther Burbank kicks into summer with outdoor concerts at Rodney Strong Vineyards. Tower of Power launches the series on July 9; followed by Colbie Caillat on Aug. 27 and Blues Traveler on Sept. 10.