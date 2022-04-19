Partner in Napa County’s Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

When asked what her parents brag about when it comes to bragging about their lawyer daughter, Laura Srebro jokes, “Usually they just joke about getting free legal advice, but more seriously, I know they are so proud of my dedication to my work and my family.”

That work as a partner in a Napa law firm is mostly as an estate planner. That means staying ahead of tax policy created at the federal and state level as well as changes in the economy. “In recent years this has been a bit of a roller-coaster!”

Srebro says in doing that work, at this firm since 2018, she learned from her mentors the importance of making clients feeling at home and connecting with them personally, especially in the legal world she lives in. “We work with clients through major life events like the birth of a child, successes in business, or the death of a loved one, so it's incredibly valuable to build that connection and trust. “

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

I think my age is an asset to my practice. I frequently work with families to establish estate and business succession plans that will largely play out after they pass away. My clients appreciate that I will be in a position to see the plan through to fruition and be there to help their loved ones.

As for the worst, I think there are many commitments on your time during this stage of life and it can be a challenge to find a balance.