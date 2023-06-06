Petaluma commercial insurance CEO wins North Bay Influential Women Award

When advising young professionals, CEO Rekha Skantharaja said, “People follow those that are smart, kind, flexible, creative and vulnerable.”

Rekha’s Skantharaja’s journey to president and CEO of Tangram Insurance required dedication, self-belief and — according to her — a healthy dose of luck. When entering the insurance world, she did not have a career plan. She needed a job and landed an assistant position at a brokerage.

She credits those early years with laying the foundation for a future surrounded with brilliant people as she worked in several high-profile positions that prepared her to lead Tangram. After almost 15 years with the company, Tangram has seen revenue and profits increase, and kept its independence from outside investors. Skantharaja’s rise from assistant to CEO took just 10 years.

Is there a major accomplishment you would like to share?

During my tenure, Tangram has been a two-time recipient of the Top Insurance Employers Award and the IBA Five Star Diversity & Equity Award in 2022. Our executive team is 100% female and minorities represent 50% of our employees.

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of and why?

I participate in female-focused industry groups promoting the advancement of women through mentorship, sponsorship and thought leadership, and co-founder of Women Empowered at Tangram, and a member of the Women’s Business Group at YPO (a global CEO organization).

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career and how did you overcome them?

My biggest obstacle was self-doubt, having never led an organization. I had to push through my fears, share my experiences and remind myself and others not to ever let what you haven’t done dictate what you can do.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of your organization, your work and/or your community activities?

Building a world class team of people and a culture that would be the envy of any CEO. Your culture is the ultimate advantage and allows you to move with urgency, freedom, and creativity — because people trust each other without getting hung up on the small stuff.