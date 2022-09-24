Photos: San Rafael business is focus of Impact Marin event

North Bay Business Journal annual Impact Main gathering this year included a discussion by San Rafael Mayor Kate Colin and Vice Mayor Rachel Kertz about issues facing the city such as homelessness, and creating outdoor restaurant areas.

The Sept. 22 afternoon event was held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton San Rafael Marin County hotel.

Lorez Bailey, publisher of the North Bay Business Journal, and Anthony Borders, editor and event content manager, discussed the Journal’s mission to be the source of business news for Marin County. The publication’s coverage area also includes Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties.

Presenting sponsors for the event were Bank of Marin, Ghilotti Construction Company and the University of Redlands School of Business & Society. Silver sponsor was Kaiser Permanente.