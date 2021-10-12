Power is being restored for 11,000 North Bay customers after fire-safety shutoff

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews on Tuesday morning are starting to restore electricity to about 24,000 customers in parts of 23 California counties, including four in the North Bay, involved in a fire-safety shutoff starting Monday morning.

The utility also warned that another turnoff of power may be needed as more high, dry winds are forecast for the middle of this week.

Meteorologists started declaring an all “all clear” for the fire threat Monday evening as the weather changed, the company reported at 9:34 p.m. Monday. The utility started restoring power customers to certain areas and expects to have that completed by the time another targeted public safety power shutoff may be needed because of forecast windy weather in certain areas of Central and Northern California late Wednesday and early Thursday.

The process for turning back on the power includes inspecting transmission and distribution lines for damage and hazards.

The latest public safety power shutoff was set to include about 11,000 customers in small areas of southern Lake, northwest Solano, east Napa and northeast Sonoma counties. About 2,441 Napa County customers and 4,008 Lake County customers lost power in the shut-off.

Here’s how fast the wind gusts were blowing in the North Bay on Sunday night and Monday morning:

The utility had 1,494 personnel and 43 helicopters involved in checking lines during this event, the company said.

The latest information on the shutoffs and resource centers for residents to charge devices and get food and other supplies is at pge.com/pspsupdates.