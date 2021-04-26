Property manager of Sonoma County's The Barlow wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: I am responsible for the day to day operations and oversight of The Barlow, a beautiful 12 acre market district in Sebastopol.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?

I have a very positive and compassionate demeanor that shines through my great relationships with my colleagues and tenants of The Barlow.

Years with company: 1

Length of time in current position: 1

Number of company wide employees: 9

Number who report to you: 5

Greatest professional challenge: I am very empathetic to others and always want to help however I can. When I am unable to do so, because I don't have the authority or we don't have the means to assist, it's always a challenge for me. My goal is to always be helpful and kind - anything less doesn't jive well with me.

Best advice received: Don't overthink! (I need to work on that more)

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Being promoted to the property manager at The Barlow in the middle of a pandemic. When I started here I had five colleagues in and out of the office and now, for the most part, it's just me holding down the fort. There is a lot of responsibility in my role, and I am honored to be here trusted in taking care of the site.

What's the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

Seeing our tenants struggles have affected me personally and professionally. I care so much about everyone here, and it's been devastating during shutdowns to have some tenants be forced to fully closed without any other options. My thoughts about The Barlow don't leave when I drive home at the end of the day, I'm always concerned about everyone's well being.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

That our Barlow family sure is a strong group of people. They have been through so much between fires, floods, power shut-offs and now the pandemic. I've learned that even in the face of disaster, we all seem to pull through together and that's a great feeling to have.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

I try to maintain an upbeat and positive attitude even in the midst of everything going on in our world.

Next professional goal: My goals all lie within my work here. I'm looking forward to growing here and being a stable part of The Barlow. Over the years, the office staff has changed quite a bit, and I'd love to stay and continue to help make The Barlow a better place - for our tenants, for our staff and for anyone that comes to visit.

Education: Associates of The Arts

Hometown: San Jose

Community/nonprofit activities: I'm not active in any community efforts at the moment but I am always open to opportunities if they present themselves.

Mentor/admired businessperson: My dad, Tom Sahakian, who started a small drilling and routing company in 1979 that has grown into so much more and is still very successful today.

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Flood

Typical day at the office: I make sure to take multiple walks around the property to ensure our campus is in tip top shape.

I also like to take this time to say hello to our tenants.

I also handle all of our supply ordering, invoice processing, leasing tours, tenant paperwork, schedule projects for our maintenance and landscaping team, update our website, collect tenant data among so much more. No day is ever the exact same.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

On the positive side, I still have a lot of room to grow and learn by being under 40.

The negative would probably be that I may not be taken as seriously as someone who may be (or may appear to be) older than I am.

Best place to work outside of your office: It doesn't happen often, but my home so I can be with my dog, Rim.

Hobbies: I love to travel, attend concerts and when I have time, paint, draw or read.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: I wanted to be a fashion designer.

No. 1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: I would love to get my Lyme disease under control 100% and get into better shape. I still can't do a pull up, my arms are like noodles.

First job: Starbucks Barista

Social media you most use: Instagram

Favorite book: “Sarah Plain & Tall.”

I just loved this book as a kid and it's sentimental to me so even though I've read some amazing books as an adult, I will always maintain that book as my favorite.

Favorite movie: I could never pick just one! I will say that me and my husband do have a soft spot for 90's horror movies.

Favorite app: Instagram

Favorite after-work drink: White wine or a Guera from Fern Bar!

Last vacation: A short trip to the Oregon Coast with my best friend Sam. It's been too long and I can't wait to (hopefully) go on a trip soon with my husband!

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

I wasn't sure so I just text them and I will quote what they said verbatim.

My dad said, "Caring, technical and smart, artistic very, beautiful very, reliable"" and my mom said, "’You're the most beautiful girl in the world!...and very smart and caring and giving and artistic and creative and fun. You have a heart of gold and no one can compare to you as our daughter. You're extraordinary very very special.’"

Well if that didn't make my whole day!