Recipients of Napa Valley’s Neal Family Vineyards scholarship announced

Howell Mountain estate winery Neal Family Vineyards has announced this year’s recipients of its namesake Neal Family Vineyards scholarship for local, college-bound scholars pursuing agricultural studies.

The money is awarded to students who have attended four years of agriculture classes at St. Helena High School while maintaining a 3.50 GPA and who have been accepted at a four-year university. Awardees receive $16,000 over the four-year term while enrolled in an agricultural curriculum.

“We look forward to supporting these bright young students (as they) develop new skills and techniques that will benefit agricultural practices for years to come,” said Neal Family Vineyard’s vintner, founder and owner, Mark Neal.

The estate winery announced the awardees during the annual Neal Family Cellar Depletion Dinner and Fundraiser May 20.

Talia Ricci will attend UC Berkeley, and Arleth Bautista will be enrolled at California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, starting in the fall.

"As a recipient of the Neal Family Scholarship, I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity it provides.” said Bautista. “This scholarship symbolizes more than just financial support; it symbolizes the belief that others have in my potential, encouraging me to strive for excellence and make a positive impact in my future endeavors.”