Redwood Credit Union gives $40,000 to nonprofits; San Rafael awards $8M fire houses contract; 1st Cannabis Awards takes submissions

Redwood Credit Union has donated $40,613 to local nonprofit partners 10,000 Degrees and North Bay Children's Center as part of celebrating International Credit Union Day on Oct. 21.

One of the ways RCU honored the day was by donating 25 cents to local nonprofit organizations that support child and youth development in Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Lake, Mendocino, and San Francisco counties each time members used their RCU Visa debit or credit card on Oct. 21.

“This year’s ICU Day theme, ‘Building financial health for a brighter tomorrow,’ is at the heart of what we do,” said Brett Martinez, president and CEO of the Santa Rosa-based credit union. “For more than 70 years, we’ve been giving our members the tools they need to make informed decisions to achieve their financial goals and dreams—whatever they may be. We’re honored to be part of an industry that supports its communities.”

—

San Rafael City Council has awarded a $8.9 million contract to Wickman Development and Construction Inc. to modernize San Rafael Fire Department stations 54 and 55. Station 54 is in the Canal area, and Station 55 is in the Peacock Gap area.

The city also awarded a $280,300 contract to Loving Campos Associates and Architects Inc. for supervision and administration.

—

The first California State Fair Cannabis Awards is now open for submissions. This state-sanctioned competition is open to all licensed cannabis cultivators and will celebrate the 2021–2022 harvest of the California-grown, cannabis flower. Cannabis is joining the official California State Fair roster of coveted competitions including wine, craft beer, cheese and olive oil.

The competition will be scored objectively, through science-based analysis performed and certified by SC Labs, one of California’s premier cannabis and hemp testing labs. SC Labs will test each cultivar for chemometric data, using an innovative cannabinoid and terpene reporting platform – PhytoFacts.

The report will identify specific terpenes and cannabinoids, and their levels of concentrations in the sample provided to determine the winners. Terpenes and cannabinoids in cannabis can represent upwards of 40% of the mass of a female flower, making the profile of these important compounds the best predictors of the aroma, flavor, and effects of a particular cultivar.

Award winners will be announced in May of 2022 and celebrated during the state fair, set to take place July 15-31, 2022, at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds in Sacramento, California. The awards have been developed in partnership between the California Expo & State Fair and Cultivar Brands, a California-based cannabis marketing and events agency.

—

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recognized the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership with a 2021 WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award as a professional certifying organization, for continuing to make their qualified water efficient landscaper (QWEL) trainings and certification accessible to a wide audience.

In response to the pandemic, the partnership expanded its online training capability, and virtual courses were offered by May 2020. The Partnership coordinated with WaterSense to develop online classes, virtual irrigation audits, and online test proctoring for professional certification. Additionally, the partnership worked with several colleges, including Mendocino College and Santa Rosa Junior College, to incorporate QWEL into their landscape irrigation courses.

—

In recognition of the Fulbright Program’s strong partnership with Hispanic-serving institutions, the U.S. State Department has named Sonoma State University a Fulbright HSI Leader. SSU is one of only 35 HSIs out of the nearly 600 in the U.S. to receive the award in its inaugural year of designation and one of nine California State Universities.

According to the program, SSU has demonstrated meaningful engagement with Fulbright exchange participants during the 2019-2021 academic years and has promoted the program’s opportunities on campus. The collaboration is evident in SSU currently hosting two Fulbright students from other countries. SSU faculty member Laura Watt also received a Fulbright grant to conduct research in Iceland last year.

Third-year exchange student and English major Gamze Can is studying at SSU this year. She’s from Pädagogische Hochschule Freiburg, a university in Breisgau, Germany, with hopes of becoming an elementary school teacher. Can said she chose to come to SSU to take advantage of the campus’s smaller size to participate in class more and meet new people.

—

Open enrollment for the nation's largest state-run health insurance marketplace began Nov. 1 and runs through the end of January.