Redwood Credit Union in Santa Rosa names Anderson chief lending officer

Michelle Anderson has been hired as chief lending officer by Santa Rosa-based Redwood Credit Union.

The credit union stated In her new role, Anderson will oversee four departments: business services, mortgage, consumer lending and the financial assistance.

“Redwood Credit Union has a long-standing tradition of being a lending organization that looks at creative ways to meet members where they are,” said Brett Martinez, president and CEO. “With Michelle’s leadership, we’ll continue to make lending decisions that are good for the members, with a combination of technology and people to support a world-class lending experience.”

Prior to joining Redwood Credit Union, she was senior vice president of lending at Chevron Federal Credit Union. Anderson also formerly held leadership positions with Patelco Credit Union, Wells Fargo, Wachovia, and World Savings & Loan.

As a graduate of UC Berkeley, Anderson got her undergraduate degree before moving on to St. Mary’s College for her MBA degree. She’s also a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

She currently serves on the Experian Credit Union advisory board and on the board of directors for the Assumption Foundation in San Leandro.

Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union has more than $6.8 billion in assets and serves more than 385,000 members with full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah.