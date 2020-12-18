Redwood Grove in Napa is a Top Real Estate Project Award winner

After completing the project on August 24, owner/developer Burbank Housing Development Corporation is now offering homes for sale at Redwood Grove in Napa, located at 2033 Redwood Road on a two-acre site.

This new affordable home ownership opportunity is exclusively for low to moderate income first-time home buyers who are income-eligible and meet certain program requirements.

The neighborhood features 34 single family duet-style attached homes. Each share one common wall, with three bedrooms, up to 2 ½ baths, one car garages and privately enclosed back yards designed by Tierney/Figueiredo Architects and being built by Midstate Construction.

This project includes two dwelling units that comply with CBC Chapter 11B Housing Accessibility Requirements designed with mobility features to accommodate family members requiring special accessibility conditions. Construction costs were estimated at $11 million.

With 17 duets on 34 individual lots, the project’s home size range (1,089 to 1,359 square feet) and site design allow for the development of much needed home ownership housing at a density associated with multi-family rental projects.

The site is in an area of mixed commercial and residential land use with surrounding properties that include a shopping center, senior living facility and low to medium density housing. The new neighborhood’s street ends in a cul-de-sac with homes placed along the street in a traditional pattern.

Materials used in external facades (fiber cement lap siding and vertical board-and-batten) were chosen for their durability, to enhance longevity and reduce maintenance costs for homeowners.

On-site water retention and treatment will be accommodated in underground structures under the cul-de-sac. Ownership of this type maximizes affordability, improves resident access to shopping, school and transportation opportunities, project backers said.