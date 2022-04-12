Research: Business meeting places in San Francisco North Bay

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on smaller venues for rent for business and other meetings.

The list is ranked by square footage of largest meeting room, then by total number of meeting rooms. Additional information includes the capacity of the largest space, ranges of rental cost, A/V equipment available, other amenities offered and names of general manager, sales manager and banquet manager.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as a spreadsheet via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for this and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.