San Rafael automotive M&A firm Hart Marx Advisors adds Wheeler as partner

Tim Wheeler has joined Hart Marx Advisors in San Rafael as a partner, which comes as the mergers and acquisition company has restructured other executive roles.

Wheeler, who the company states brings more than 32 years of automotive industry experience to his new role, will focus on business development, customer outreach and stewardship of M&A transactions on both the buy and sell side.

As part of its executive team reorganization, Chris Bovis will become managing partner and Marx the founding partner, the firm said. Devin Hart will become executive vice president of finance.

Prior to joining Hart Marx Advisors, Wheeler most recently served as vice president, sales, for WELD Racing LLC. He also held positions at ROUSH Performance as vice president, sales and marketing, and Delphi Product and Service Solutions, working in a variety of senior roles, including vice president, sales, North America. He began his career at Federal-Mogul, where he started in sales and customer service operations, the company stated.

Wheeler received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Hope College in Holland, Michigan and executive MBA from the Richard DeVos Business School at Northwood University in Midland, Michigan.

“We are excited to expand the Hart Marx Advisors team. Tim’s skill set and experience make him an exceptionally well-rounded addition,” said Tom Marx, founding partner, Hart Marx Advisors. “His depth of knowledge across a variety of sectors and personal experience with mergers and acquisitions throughout his career give him a unique and invaluable understanding, which will be incredibly valuable to our clients as he guides them through the M&A process.”