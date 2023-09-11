Santa Rosa architect named to federal board overseeing accessibility for people with disabilities

Olivia Mae Asuncion, a project architect at Santa Rosa-based Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, has been appointed the newest member of the U.S. Architectural and Transportation Barriers Compliance Access Board.

Appointed by President Biden, Olivia joins a group of 12 public members and 12 federal representatives to drive efforts towards enhanced accessibility for individuals with disabilities, the board announced.