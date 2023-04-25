Santa Rosa banking enterprise fraud manager wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“Be authentic and lead with your heart and an open mind. And listen to your gut!” says Hana Aymar, naming some of the best advice that she’s received from a mentor.

Aymar says that in terms of her professional accomplishments, winning Redwood Credit Union’s Employee of the Year Award in 2018 is at the top of her list, particularly because it demonstrates the appreciation and recognition from her peers of her work for the organization.

Additionally, Aymar has been treasurer for the North Bay chapter of the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators since 2018.

The Santa Rosa native grew up wanting to become a teacher, but her career began in the financial services industry as a teller in 2005; she names her role at Redwood Credit Union as a factor in finding her purpose.

“I would love to find a way to create a communitywide fraud prevention program in collaboration with local nonprofits, community credit unions and banks, and our local law enforcement agencies,” says Aymar in regards to her goals moving forward.

Continuing to deliver fraud prevention to communities, as well as exploring ways to enable and motivate others to do the same is another of Aymar’s goals.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“Being under 40 has helped me to build relationships with colleagues of all ages; bridging generational gaps to collaborate on the best ways to reach our community.

I’ve also found that it can be harder to establish authority as a young leader. I’ve often had to prove my worth to those who underestimate my years of experience in my field.”