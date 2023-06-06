Santa Rosa city manager wins North Bay Influential Women Award

Maraskeshia Smith began her career in local government 23 years ago, and is the first African American woman to be Santa Rosa’s chief executive. Previously she was the deputy city manager for the City of Stockton, overseeing economic development, human resources, municipal utilities, public works, affordable housing and homelessness initiatives. In 2015, she was appointed Cincinnati’s first African American female public works director, leading the department for almost a decade. She has served on the Commission on Housing and Support Services, the International City Management Association, National Forum of Black Administrators, American Public Works Association, International Public Managers Association and with service and faith-based nonprofits supporting youth education and development.

Is there a major accomplishment you would like to share?

While with the city of Cincinnati, I was part of a project that opened the first certified LEED Platinum Net Zero Energy police station in the country — diverting over 80% of construction waste from limited landfills and featuring recycled and local materials along with 97% Forest Stewardship Council certified wood.

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career?

The underrepresentation of women in leadership and prominent positions within male-dominated industries can make it challenging for aspiring women to find role models and mentors. I sought both male and female mentors that could provide guidance and built a strong support network of colleagues and peers.

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of and why?

It would be the honor of being chosen to lead the City of Santa Rosa. Reflecting on my journey, it took a lot of motivation, perseverance, prayer, and determination. My commitment and resilience propelled me forward, even in the face of challenges and setbacks.

Favorite Quote?

“If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.” ―Rep. Shirley Chisholm (1924–2005)