Santa Rosa engineering firm Brelje & Race announces leadership changes

Brent Beazor has been appointed senior principal at Brelje & Race Consulting Engineers based in Santa Rosa. The announcement was one of several for the firm that was founded in 1954.

In addition, Benjamin Bryant has joined management with a promotion to associate principal while Tyson Robertson has been appointed to associate, joining the firm’s ownership group, the company reported.

Beazor has been with the company for 26 years and has been a member of the management group since 2019. He focuses on public works utility projects with an emphasis on rural community water systems, the firm stated.

Bryant has 14 years with Brelje & Race and has been a shareholder since 2015. He serves as project manager for many public works projects, including the design and construction management of water, wastewater, and recycled water systems.

With the firm for over 22 years, Robertson specializes in design of civil site improvements for K-12 and higher-education projects.