Santa Rosa Junior College awards construction contracts for Roseland expansion

Lathrop Construction Associates Inc. of Benicia and HKIT Architects of Oakland have been selected by the Santa Rosa Junior College to complete a $16 million modernization and expansion of its 9.5-acre Southwest Center campus, located in the historic Roseland district of southwest Santa Rosa.

The current 10-classroom Roseland facility was established in 2009 via a lease from the Wright Elementary School District, and was purchased outright earlier this year for $5.25 million. The renovation project will provide new administrative, student services and classroom facilities, modernize existing classrooms, and expand available parking.

Pre-pandemic, the campus served more than 7,000 non-English-speaking and conventional students from Sonoma County each year, the college said.

Project funding comes from Measure H funding approved by Sonoma County voters in 2014. The $410 million Measure H bond has allowed the college to modernize teaching facilities district-wide for the education, workforce training, and enrichment of the region’s residents.

“We are grateful to Sonoma County residents for supporting our work,” said college Superintendent Frank Chong. “And we are grateful for the opportunity to build on the important work taking place at the Southwest Center and increasing educational opportunities to the Roseland community.”