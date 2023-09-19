Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital names permanent chief medical officer

Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital has announced the permanent appointment of Dr. Eric Hodes as chief medical officer. Hodes officially took over Sept. 18 after having served on an interim basis since February. Dr. Chad Krilich left the position when he departed the organization in December, according to Providence.

Before joining Santa Rosa Memorial’s administrative team, Hodes, who has more than 20 years of clinical leadership experience, served for five years as chief medical officer for Methodist Hospital of Sacramento-Dignity Health. Prior to that, he was president and chief executive officer of Anesthesia and Analgesia Medical Group, Inc. The Santa Rosa-based group services hospitals and outpatient centers in Sonoma and Napa counties, according to the release.

“In collaboration with our physicians, leaders, caregivers, and community members, Dr. Hodes’ leadership and clinical experience has enhanced quality and operations at our hospital over the past seven months,” Chuck Kassis, Santa Rosa Memorial’s chief executive, stated in the news release. “Dr. Hodes’ strong vision will ensure we deliver world-class care to our neighbors and all those in need.”

Hodes earned an MBA from Haas School of Business at University of California, Berkeley. He completed his anesthesiology residency at the University of California, Los Angeles, and received his medical degree from New York Medical College, according to the release.

“I began my clinical career here,” Hodes said in the announcement. “It’s an honor to now support our talented and dedicated physicians, nurses and ancillary staff in this administrative role.”