Santa Rosa teen-help nonprofit leader wins North Bay Influential Women Award

The wife and mother of three boys brings a wealth of experience and passion to everything she does as executive director of the Chop’s Teen Club. Melissa Stewart has been a board member of the Santa Rosa Little League and a Cub Scout den leader embracing opportunities to contribute to the growth and development of youth. She was recently selected for the Santa Rosa City Schools Safety Advisory Round Table.

At Chops, her primary focus is creating a nurturing and empowering environment for young people. Stewart has also led a team transitioning Chops from a drop-in facility to a comprehensive organization providing essential programs including work readiness, academic mentoring, leadership and enrichment activities.

What obstacles have you faced in your career?

I’ve had to adapt to a changing landscape. Like most nonprofits, funding has been unpredictable with rising costs and the constant need for building repairs, along with effects of natural disasters and a pandemic. We overcame the lockdown by arranging drop-off deliveries of program materials and even birthday surprises to teens’ homes.

What have you learned about your leadership style?

Meet people where they are and understand and leverage their strengths and talents. Assume their best intentions and grant them the benefit of the doubt, while holding them to high standards.

Do you have a favorite quote?

“Be the change you wish to see in the world,” from Mahatma Gandhi. It encapsulates the essence of personal responsibility and the power of individual actions. We all must first embody that change within ourselves.

What advice would you give to young professionals who strive to be great leaders entering your profession or the work world today?

Surround yourselves with positive and supportive individuals, seek out a mentor for guidance and support, and actively engage in leadership programs and continuous learning opportunities to enhance your skills and knowledge.