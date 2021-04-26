Subscribe

Santa Rosa’s Exchange Bank VP wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 26, 2021, 8:27AM

Greg Hancock

34

Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager

Exchange Bank

545 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa 95401

707-541-1499

Read other profiles of North Bay Business Journal’s 2021 Forty Under 40 Awards winners.

Responsibilities with your company: I manage a $250 million loan portfolio while soliciting new commercial construction and commercial real estate loans from new and existing clients.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I'm an example of what you can do through hard work and making the most of opportunities to build yourself within your company.

Years with company: 5

Length of time in current position: 2 years

Number of companywide employees: 405

Number who report to you: 0

Greatest professional accomplishment: Earning the title of vice president here at Exchange Bank is one of my proudest achievements in my career.

It coincided with my 15 year anniversary in banking and was not something I would have imagined when I began my career at a teller window in 2006.

Greatest professional challenge: Several times in my career at Exchange Bank I've been asked to step up and perform in the shoes of an employee on medical leave. Both of these employees left some big shoes to fill and this was a crash course in “Learn By Doing” which luckily was my college's motto. These challenges provided me an opportunity to fast track learning and performing.

Best advice received: Sometimes a quick “no” is the right answer for both you and the client. It's so much easier said than done because of the desire to help.

The most memorable conflicts I have had with prospective clients would have been solved if I gave them an upfront” no.” A quick “no” would have saved both me and the prospective client's lots of time and energy.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: The first round of PPP loans was a momentous undertaking at Exchange Bank. It was an all hands on deck situation as all the lenders and people from across the bank were pulled in to support the effort to help so many businesses in Sonoma County.

What’s the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

Adapting to working from home was quite a learning process, my son had just turned one when the stay at home order began.

I quickly learned that he was going to be involved in my telephone conversations so eventually we had to create some separate work space to facilitate a little boundary between work and home life.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

Creating an office for me to go to and focus on work was essential to my productivity during the work day because it's near impossible to say “no” to a two year old who wants to read or play.

Working remotely has provided me a special experience in spending time with my son that I wouldn't have had if I were in the office.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Exchange Bank has been very adaptable in the current economy. Many positions have been made remote capable and we have remained open with safety procedures in place to help our clients.

I'm on the line frequently with senior management whose first question to me is always how my family is doing versus getting to business at hand. They know the challenges we are facing and care about our well being.

Next professional goal: My next professional goal is to attend the Pacific Coast Banking School which is graduate level education for the financial services industry. I want to sharpen my leadership and management capabilities.

Education: My degree is in journalism from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

Hometown: My wife and I bought our home in Santa Rosa a little over a year ago; I grew up in Mill Valley and have been slowly moving north ever since.

Community/nonprofit activities: I have been lucky to work with a number of nonprofits in my capacity as a loan officer over the years and it is one of the favorite aspects of my job.

These have been some of my favorite clients to work alongside. I've volunteered in the Day of Caring at Catholic Charities and at the Italian Street Painting Festival. Now that I have settled at home in Santa Rosa. I'm looking to join a nonprofit board here in the near future.

Mentor/admired businessperson: My manager Terry Flynn is a mentor of mine and a business person I admire. He has a contagious energy that pushes our team on a daily basis. He's a great leader by example and fierce advocate for all his employees to seek education opportunities to further their careers with Exchange Bank.

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Banker's hours – This is a common misconception about banking because of the nature of the branch hours. However like many other industries, we also have a hard time shutting down work at the end of the day, on the weekends and vacations because technology has afforded us so much more access to work for convenience. It takes discipline to know when to shut down and when to power up.

Greg Hancock

34

Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager

Exchange Bank

545 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa 95401

707-541-1499

Read other profiles of North Bay Business Journal’s 2021 Forty Under 40 Awards winners.

Typical day at the office: There is no typical day at the office which keeps life interesting. I have to mix time in the office and time out of the office with our clients.

At my desk I'll be on the phone with clients or working on credit presentations. Some of the best days are when I get to be on a construction site; I've had the opportunity to watch some of the most breathtaking homes in the county go from the ground up. I really cherish the opportunity to be part of those projects.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

The worst thing about being under 40 is getting people over the stigma of millennials. There's a stereotype in banking if you are young you don't know what you are talking about. The best way to work through this challenge is with professionalism and hard work.

Best place to work outside of your office: With the nature of my job, I'm most efficient when I have multiple screens in front of me to review financial records over several screens rather than a phone or laptop.

I do need my two cups of coffee a day to keep me on my toes. There are two downtown coffee shops close to the office I love, Crooks and Brew.

Hobbies: I'm a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and have been training for 10 years. Once you start training jiu jitsu it becomes an obsession.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: Baseball player, I was playing in an adult league with games in Marin, San Francisco and the Peninsula before my son was born.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: I have a personal goal of becoming a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu by the time I turn 40. There are so many lessons in jiu-jitsu with its physical and mental challenges that you can bring into your daily life.

First job: My first job was as an on-call bank teller during college.

Social media you most use: Instagram

Favorite book: “Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy,” I pick up and re-read the series every couple of years.

Favorite movie: I'd love to give a top ten list or maybe even a top twenty. Instead I'll sneak in a three for one and go with one of my favorites, “The Lord of the Rings Trilogy” (extended version of course).

Favorite App: Hoopla through the Sonoma County Library. It's like having the library on your phone or tablet, the app has audiobooks, ebooks and comics all for free.

Favorite after-work drink: Chamomile-Rose Tea and Calm before bed

Last vacation: My last vacation was my honeymoon in Bali. It was quite an adventure.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

Two years ago I would have had an answer for you, but now I'm old news. It's all about their grandson now.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette