Senior Sonoma County tax manager for Moss Adams wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Delegate.

For all the lessons learned in a career of accounting which grew a collegiate passion for soccer, Wilkinson says the ability to decide what you want do, and what can be done by others, is key.

“There is too much to handle on your own. Delegation also allows others to learn and grow,” he says.

The native born Santa Rosan who later grew up in Larkfield, started soccer at age 10 and eventually traveled around playing the game.

“Eventually, this led to getting a scholarship to play soccer in college, where I was connected with the head of the accounting program. After a short internship at a smaller accounting firm, I moved over to Moss Adams LLP and have been here ever since.”

His responsibilities at that firm include tax advisory, compliance, planning for clients, oversee staff in construction and real estate industry, business development as well intern and new hire interviewing. The CPA says post COVID, he’s most looking forward to getting together with people face to face again.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“Greatest – Plenty of room to grow in my career/go in different directions.

Worst – Judgment around seeming not as experienced as another CPA that has been in the field longer. Similar to getting knocked down on a credit score due to not having an account open long enough.”