Several job changes planned for BKF Engineering firm

BKF Engineering, with offices in the North Bay, has announced the promotion of three executives to its leadership team, as principal in addition to a new vice president, corporate service leaders promotions and two new associates.

Alex Calder is one of newly announced principals. The firm stated she started his career in engineering in 2002. Also announced as a new principal in the firm is Simon North. He joined BKF in 2000 and worked on projects in the Bay Area throughout his tenure at BKF, including the Howard Terminal Stadium project, Salesforce Tower, and Brooklyn Basin.

Announced as another principal in the firm is Issac Kontorvsky. He is a licenses civil engineer from Venezuela.

In addition, Patrick Chan has been hired as a vice president. The firm stated he leads a team of engineers who are working on a variety of private and public development projects.

The company also announced that Kelly Cabezon as the director of administration and facilities. She was hired in 2000 as office manager for the company’s Redwood City location, which at the time was about 50 people.

In addition Alex Cabezon is the new director of human resources. He joined the engineering firm in 2001.

Also, joining the firm is Kevin Wong, associate. It stated Wong has worked on public and private projects since 2004 including school, residential, commercial, industrial and streetscapes. He currently manages BKF’s Oakland office.

Derrick Crandall is now associate and chief information officer. He joined the firm in 1990.

Among the firm’s area offices are San Rafael, Santa Rosa and San Francisco.