Silverado Resort in Napa Valley finishes $1.5 million renovation

Napa Valley’s Silverado Resort has completed a $1.5 million renovation of 17,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Upgrades were made to the ballroom, conference and meeting rooms, as well as the preparation areas.

The resort’s 5,160-square-foot Silverado ballroom, which can accommodate up to 400 people, includes plush carpeting, neutral-hued millwork and bright crystal chandeliers to provide a “light and breezy ambience for large-scale events,” according to the Feb. 6 announcement.

The revamped event spaces can be booked for large and small functions, including corporate events, weddings and private parties, according to Todd Shallan, vice president and managing director of Silverado Resort.

“With new paint, wallpaper, art, carpeting, lighting and furnishings, our meetings and event spaces have been completely transformed with a warm yet fresh and modern design,” Shallan said in the announcement. “The overall look is one of graceful elegance – a seamless fusion of bold colors, distinctive lighting, tactile textures and natural materials conveying a contemporary Napa story.