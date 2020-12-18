SOMO Village in Rohnert Park is a Top Real Estate Project Award winner

Sky Lounge brings Sonoma Mountain (SOMO) Village in Rohnert Park another step closer to the transforming the previous Hewlett Packard facility into a new and vibrant mixed-use campus.

As one of SOMO’s most recent construction projects, Sky Lounge is located on the second floor of 1400 Valley House Drive, offering a fresh look for the entrance to a large multi-purpose space for gatherings, outside business retreats, and SOMO meetings.

This inviting entry opens to a new deck addition via glass rollup doors facing the SOMO Events stage. The deck is furnished to work in indoor comfort or to serve as a place to hold fresh air meetings, and a place where the public can sit back and listen to the summer concert series.

A new office kitchen is tucked into a corner and wrapped in fired cedar treated to a dark crackled black finish in contrast to the otherwise bright industrial interior. Custom-designed rolling planters can be repositioned easily to bring nature inside. Lounge construction cost an estimated $575,000 and opened Sept. 2.

This flexibility accommodates different events and meeting sizes by creating privacy and an intimate scale, if needed, along with many different seating configurations and working arrangements to meet user requirements.

Connecting the Sky Lounge to SOMO’s new offices is a large opening allowing natural light and views of Redwood trees. Planters and office wood slat wall treatment use repurposed Sonoma State University bleacher wood recycled from a macro scale down to the details.

SOCO construction was the general contractor, MAD Architecture created the design concept and SOMO Living provided funding for this project.