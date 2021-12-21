Sonoma County accounting firm names two new partners

Jennifer Pickle, CPA and Lotasha Thomas, CPA, MBA have been promoted to partners of the Santa Rosa-based accounting firm Dillwood Burkel & Millar, LLP.

Pickle started her career in public accounting in 2006 after graduating from Sonoma State University, and she joined DBM as a manager in 2016. She also previously worked as a controller for a real estate investment company.

Thomas also started her public accounting career in 2006 as an intern at DBM. She left the firm briefly after six years and worked as a controller at a couple of large local nonprofits. She also returned to Sonoma State University and earned her MBA degree, and later returned to the firm, it stated,

The 21-year-old accounting firm said it serves clients nationally and internationally but primarily focuses on its work with clients in the San Francisco Bay Area.