Sonoma County airport Thanksgiving traveler surge spurs parking expansion planning

With Christmas around the corner, officials at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport are looking for parking solutions after a higher-than-expected passenger crush in November.

During Thanksgiving, “we filled up both of our long-term parking lots, filled up the short-term lot and scrambled to find street parking,” said Airport Manager Jon Stout. “I'm not aware of anybody missing their flights, but it definitely created anxiety and stress.”

As Christmas approaches Sunday, the airport is upping its social media messaging and encouraging travelers to make reservations for the parking lots, and also recommending people use alternate methods for getting to the airport, such as being dropped off or using Airport Express.

Airport officials are also working to smooth out the situation for the future, Stout said, looking at solutions that could include using the lots of neighboring businesses to provide overflow parking.

Overall, demand has been up for the entire year as the airport at the end of this month is expected to exceed 600,000 passengers served — more than ever.

Eleven months into the year, the commercial airlines servicing the airport have collectively flown 569,764 passengers, already well ahead of its current all-time record of 488,000 passengers flown in 2019, airport officials reported Friday.

In looking at the flight schedule for all of December, Stout said he is feeling “pretty confident” about hitting a new record.

“We should (end up) at around 605,000 to 608,000 passengers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the three commercial air carriers servicing the airport in November — Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Avelo Airlines — collectively flew 52,360 passengers through the facility. That was up 3.9% from a year earlier and below the 59,939 passengers flown in October.

American Airlines last month flew 8,382 passengers through Santa Rosa — 112.6% more than November 2021. American’s load factor was 83%.

Alaska Airlines in November flew 34,424 passengers through the regional airport, up 3.4% from a year earlier. The airline’s load factor was 82%.

Avelo, which flies from Santa Rosa to its Burbank hub, as well as Las Vegas and Palm Springs, in November flew 9,554 passengers through the Sonoma County airport, down 15.9% from November 2021. Its load factor was 73%.

Finally, any hope that United Airlines might return to the facility anytime soon after ceasing operations on Nov. 1 was quickly dashed. They packed up from the airport and canceled their agreement before the final flight, Stout said.

“I was being hopeful,” he said. “But from a business perspective, this way they don't have to continue to pay rent for the facilities they were occupying.”

United, which had serviced the San Francisco and Denver markets from Santa Rosa, never resumed its Denver flights after halting all service at the Sonoma County airport on Nov. 1, 2020 because of the pandemic. United then repeatedly pushed back the Denver restart date, most recently to Jan. 4, 2023. It had resumed service to San Francisco on Aug. 1, 2021, before departing the airport altogether last month.