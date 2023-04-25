Sonoma County bakery and bistro owner and founder wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“I began baking at seven years old with my grandmother. That interest grew through pastry school, working in the best restaurants in Denver, to opening my first bakery in Denver in 2016 and finally moving across the country twice to direct large pastry programs on the east and west coasts for some of the leading names in the baking industry,” says Melissa McGaughey.

McGaughey and her husband opened Quail & Condor in Healdsburg in late 2020 and Troubadour Bread & Bistro in early 2022.

She has been a recipient of The Legacy Award from Les Dames Escoffier, and considers the award, along with the Forty Under 40 award, the biggest achievements of her career thus far.

McGaughey aspires to refine her businesses and “finally build them up to their fullest potentials,” as well as ideally pairing with leaders in Healdsburg to begin a new program centered on professionals in hospitality to help further their skill sets in business management.

Advice that she’s shared is not to start or run a business alone.

“You need someone to bounce ideas off or just to alleviate your thoughts: a professional partner, a coach, a therapist, for me it’s my husband and our general managers.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40.

“The best thing is locking in exactly who I am, understanding that what I’m doing now is what’s most important to me and what I am continuing to invest in.”

“The worst thing is knowing that I could lose it all and that anything could happen, but I am fearless because I am surrounded by so much love, support and inspiration.”