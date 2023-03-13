Sonoma County benefit events net $4.2M for cancer research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research raised over $4.2 million at the second annual Sonoma Epicurean weekend, series of events held March 9–12 in Sonoma County.

“The V Foundation funds outstanding cancer research and researchers,” stated Dr. Susanna F. Greer, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of the V Foundation. “Our funding model pairs intense competition with our goal to fund high risk, high reward research during the most challenging points in a researcher’s career. Events like Sonoma Epicurean ensure the V Foundation continues our steady march to Victory Over Cancer.”

Events included a Epicurean Winery Dinners event March 9, a March 10 Artisan Series followed by the Epic Party at Mayacama, and March 11, a Cancer Moonshot Breakfast and EpiCUREean Symposium and ending with Epic Feast & Gala Auction at Montage Healdsburg.

NASCAR drive Jeff Gordon was on hand to announce his children's foundation is partnering with the V Foundation starting to fund $1.5 million in grants for pediatric cancer research.

“I’ve learned from my years in auto racing that the way you go and attack a problem, and solve that problem, is to do it as a team,” said Gordon. “We believe our collaboration with the V Foundation has the power to truly catapult discoveries in the treatment of childhood cancer.”

V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator