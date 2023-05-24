Sonoma County Economic Development Board names Ethan Brown executive director after interim role

After a nationwide search, the Sonoma County Economic Development Board named interim director Ethan Brown as executive director. Brown has served on the board for 11 years, and served as the interim role since 2022.

“Ethan offers firsthand knowledge of the economic and social challenges facing government, community members and business owners in Sonoma County,” said Supervisor Chris Coursey, board chair. “We are fortunate to have Ethan at the helm so that Sonoma County businesses may continue to benefit from his experience, expertise, and collaborative leadership.”

Before joining the Economic Development Board, Brown was a small-business owner in Sonoma County.

“I have been honored to work with this board over the past 14 months in my role as Interim Executive Director,” said Brown. “I care deeply about this department and am proud of the work we have accomplished, and will continue to accomplish, as we cultivate the essential community and industry partnerships for a successful EDB 3.0.”

Brown will be responsible for planning and delivering the department’s programs and initiatives, he will play a role in supporting long-term strategic plans and priorities, such as expanding access to broadband internet, supporting the creative arts, and identifying business financial resources.