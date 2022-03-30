Sonoma County first-responder support group selects new leader

Shaun Ralston has been elected president and chairman of the board of the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Service in Sonoma County.

The group said it provides ”support to law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, their families, and members of our community who find themselves in the midst of tragedy and loss.”

Ralston is the San Francisco North Bay regional manager at Sutter Health.

He replaces Gail Ahlas as the support group said it is planning for financial and strategic growth to meet increasing service calls in the community.

Chaplains are on call and available around the clock, every day of the year. The service has 20-plus additional chaplain cadets in the training academy, scheduled to be commissioned for service in June, it stated.