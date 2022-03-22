Sonoma County Lithia auto dealership acquired by Central California’s Cardinale

Cardinale Automotive Group has acquired Lithia Motors in Santa Rosa, marking its first location in the North Bay auto market.

Lithia Motors operated a Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Fiat dealership on Dowd Drive, behind the Corby Avenue auto dealership row fronting on Highway 101. The purchase was effective March 14.

Cardinale’s closest Bay Area locations are in Oakland and Morgan Hill. Santa Rosa brings the tally to 22 dealerships — with others in the works, according to General Manager Ryan Pullara.

Cardinale executives with the privately owned dealership group based in Seaside, California, declined to disclose the purchase price. Numerous inquiries made to Medford, Oregon-based Lithia Motors were unanswered.

“We looked at the brand (of the dealership) and opportunity moving into the North Bay,” Pullara told the Business Journal.

As for changes to be made, Pullara said he plans to retain all staff and bring in more vehicles. U.S. supply chain woes have wreaked havoc on car dealerships since the pandemic took hold.

When asked if the sale has any bearing on their market strategies, General Sales Manager Ian Okasako Schmucker of the neighboring Freeman Toyota dealership said his operations “don’t compete with Dodge.”

In another neighboring lot, managers at CarMax said “the change in the Dodge dealership ownership does not affect or alter our marketing plans.”

The National Automobile Dealership Association’s spokeswoman Juliet Guerra said impact on a community or other dealerships in the area is outside the organization’s purview.