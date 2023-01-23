Sonoma County natural food trade group names new board chair, adds 2 directors

Naturally North Bay, a trade association of local independent natural food and beverage producers, announced a new board chairman and two additional directors.

Starting this month, Kristel Corson, chief marketing officer at Sebastopol-based tea company Traditional Medicinals, and Ritu Mathur, vice president of marketing at Amy’s Kitchen in Petaluma, joined the 11-member board of the nonprofit trade group, once known as the North Bay Food Industry Group, or FIG.

Will Seppi, CEO of Costeaux French Bakery in Healdsburg and current board member, will serve as the board chair for the 2023 term.

Corson’s career path includes Clover Sonoma, LeapFrog, Jamba Juice and Clif Bar & Co. Mathur was senior director of marketing at Clif Bar & Co.

Seppi is part of the second generation to step to run Costeaux, following in the footsteps of his father and mother, Karl and Nancy Seppi.

Naturally North Bay’s founding companies include Amy’s Kitchen, La Tortilla Factory, Traditional Medicinals, Straus Family Creamery, Cowgirl Creamery/Tomales Bay Foods, Clover Sonoma, North Coast Organic, Redwood Hill Creamery and Guayaki.

In 2021, FIG affiliated with the national organization, Naturally Network, which it helped to establish and joined the affiliation to become Naturally North Bay.