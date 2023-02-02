Sonoma County nonprofit Peacetown names new executive director

Elizabeth Smith has been appointed executive director of Peacetown, a Sebastopol-based nonprofit with a stated mission to ”promote and encourage peace in the individual, the community and the world.

Peacetown will do this through events, classes and community gatherings. We will aim to raise funds for the Peacetown Trust Fund to support peace projects throughout the world.”

Smith is a founding board member for Peacetown. She currently serves as a trustee for Sebastopol Union School District and is the founding president for Soroptimist International of West Sonoma County. For four years, she served as the community manager for Sonoma County PACEs Connection. (PACEs are positive and adverse childhood experiences.)

Peacetown’s signature program is the Summer Concert Series, which is held in Sebastopol's The Barlow commercial complex for 10 weeks beginning in June. Each event in the series consists of five different music venues in The Barlow, after-hours music at HopMonk and Gravenstein Grill, and a Family Village.

"Elizabeth is a dynamic, community-minded advocate and a perfect example of a Peacetown Citizen. She has great ideas and knows how to implement them. Peacetown is lucky to have her as our executive director," stated Jim Corbett, founder and president of the organization.