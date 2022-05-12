Sonoma County Office of Education names executive director for groups helping disabled students

Elizabeth Engelken is the new executive director of the Sonoma County Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) and the Sonoma County Charter SELPA, the county Office of Education announced.

Engelken is currently the assistant superintendent and director of the Yolo County SELPA. She is set to begin in her new assignment in Sonoma County on July 1.

She’ll oversee agencies the county states are charged with support students with disabilities, their families and the education staff.

"Ms Engelken brings to the role a wealth of experience, extensive knowledge about special education, and a deep commitment to student success," said Paige Cisewski, CEO of the Charter School of Morgan Hill and chair of the Sonoma County Charter CEO Council. "We are thrilled that she accepted the position and look forward to working with her."

Engelken will be replacing Adam Stein, who is retiring after more than 35 years