Sonoma County restaurant owner named for Latino Business Leadership Awards

Frankie Lemus of Taqueria Sol Azteca is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners.

Here’s some information Lemus submitted:

About me

In 2012 when my parents decided it was time to retire, I had to make a choice whether I was ready and prepared to take on this important role in the family. I knew that I had big shoes to fill and I wanted to make my parents, family and community proud.

At that time, we had just celebrated 20 years with the restaurant and I was excited to continue serving the community just as my parents had for so many years. In doing so, I really took the time to get to know my customers and get connected with the local community schools, businesses and just get more involved in service beyond the restaurant. It became my passion to be of service as much as possible.

What business accomplishment would you like to tell us about?

This past year we launched our Primani Series and we earned a silver ribbon in the blind tasting at the Sonoma County Harvest Fair. What I am most proud of in the Latino business community is our perseverance. We have collectively experienced troubling times during the fires and pandemic, but we continue to push on.

What are the qualities that make a good business leader?

A good leader is someone who can work well with others, set an example to the younger generation and pay respects to our elders and the ones who taught us the way.

Additionally, in having the ability to make things happen, be a good problem solver and trusting your instincts. Above all, to be a dedicated and honest family man, husband and father.

Quotable

“The one person I would love to mention is my late father, Ernesto Lemus. My father not only taught me how to use a pick and shovel, but he also taught me how to be the business man I am today.”