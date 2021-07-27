Sonoma County’s Costeaux French Bakery names operations, marketing leaders

Javier Tenorio Jr. has been appointed director of operations of Healdsburg-based Costeaux French Bakery.

The company stated he will bring his expertise to oversee the 30,000-square-foot Costeaux Baking Centre, a wholesale production facility located near Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport north of Santa Rosa.

In addition, the firm announced that Rose Jimenez is its new director of marketing where she will drive the marketing strategy for all bakery cafes and wholesale businesses.

“This is an exciting time for Costeaux,” said President and CEO William Seppi in the announcement Tuesday. “We have been committed to carrying on the tradition of quality ever since my parents purchased the bakery in 1981. With Javier’s leadership, we can continue to raise the bar while we streamline processes, in turn, providing exceptional service. Also, we can continue to gain exposure with consumers in and out of the marketplace with Rose’s vast skill set. ”

Tenorio has worked for various Sonoma County family-owned businesses and others including Jackson Family Wines, La Tortilla Factory and C. Mondavi & Family, the company stated. He has an Executive Master of Business Administration from Sonoma State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the Walter A. Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.

Jimenez previously worked at Sonoma County Vintners, The Family Coppola, M.A. Silva and Foley Family Wines. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in mass communications and journalism with an emphasis in public relations from Fresno State University.

Family-owned Costeaux operates a café in downtown Healdsburg in Sonoma County as well as sells to area stores. A retail bakery with coffee service is also available inside Big John’s Market in Healdsburg. Costeaux on the Go, another retail bakery, is available next to the Sonoma County airport, and Tia Maria by Costeaux is located in the Roseland neighborhood in Santa Rosa.