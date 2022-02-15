Sonoma County’s Flamingo Resort hires new sales, catering executive

Bob Geller has been appointed area director of sales and catering for Flamingo Resort.

Geller will oversee all sales and catering operations at Santa Rosa hotel as well as at sister property The Sandman Hotel also in Santa Rosa. Both are part of the part of the Spoken brand by Sonoma-based hotel management company Point Group.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bob Geller to Santa Rosa and to the Point Group family,” said Michael Palmer, general leader of Flamingo Resort. “With Bob’s extensive experience in driving revenue and sales and his passion for mentoring talent, we will continue to design meaningful experiences for leisure travelers, groups and couples heading to Santa Rosa, whether it’s for a work trip a special celebration or a relaxing getaway.”

Geller previously was vice president of sales and marketing at Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa Valley. Before that he was corporate director of sales and marketing with Dimension Development, director of sales and marketing at Reunion Resort, which is part of Salamander Hotels & Resort.

Over his career, Geller worked at Hilton and Sheraton hotels in New Jersey and Florida, and at Westin Imagine in Orlando.

Point Group manages six properties in California, Arizona and Utah, including three Spoken hotels and three outside that brand.