Sonoma County’s GMH Builders president wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: Overall company development, risk management, and financial oversight.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

To be listed in the top forty under 40, one must have stood out to their nominator and then be willing to put yourself out there to accept. Highly motivated with notable accomplishments both professionally and within the community are key components in this award.

Years with company: 5

Length of time in current position: 5

Number of companywide employees: 22

Number who report to you: 21

Greatest professional accomplishment: Founding a new firm, GMH Builders, and outperforming its original goals on several indicators.

Greatest professional challenge: Taking a gamble on myself: leaving a great employment position to take on creating a new firm from the ground up.

Best advice received: Always make your time count with double or triple benefit.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Choosing to navigate the pandemic as an essential business and deploying a number of mitigating measures to ensure health risks are minimized.

What’s the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

Navigating in-contract project deliverables with labor and material issues, and the continuous delay to those projects pending starts awaiting a more certain economic outlook. With four children under 9 years old the alternate education and social experience for them and us as parents been a real challenge.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

Force majure clause in contracts.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Ongoing communication and positive outlooks with employees, flexibility to work from home when child care needs are needed.

Next professional goal: Additional construction market share.

Education: Bachelor of Science degree, construction management, California State University, Chico

Hometown: Sonoma

Community/nonprofit activities: Rotary of Sonoma Sunrise; AGC of California North Bay Chapter Board Member; Little League coach

First job: Toolmaster

Favorite movie: “Braveheart”

Favorite after-work drink: Pinot noir or margarita

Last vacation: Maui