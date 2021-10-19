Sonoma County’s Graton Resort & Casino names VP for food, beverage

William Becker has been named as vice president of food and beverage at the 65-acre Graton Resort & Casino in Sonoma County.

“Graton Resort & Casino is truly a place where creativity in food and beverage can bloom and the team here is amazing,” said Becker. “I look forward to leading a new era of excellence for a destination that is already highly acclaimed for its dining, resort, gaming and amenities.”

The gaming location stated that Becker worked at Caesars Entertainment Inc., where he held positions including vice president of food and beverage, and director of culinary operations. He was responsible for Caesars’s Las Vegas properties including Caesars Palace, Harrah’s, LINQ, Flamingo and Cromwell.

He also served as vice president of food and beverage at Pinnacle Entertainment. He began his career as executive chef at Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts in Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

“We have done an excellent job thus far earning us a Four Diamond rating and William Becker is the man who can take us even higher to the next level of excellent service,” said Greg Sarris, tribal chairman for Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, owner of the Rohnert Park facility.