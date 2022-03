Sonoma County’s Midstate Construction names new project manager

Becky McCoy has been named a project manager for Midstate Construction in Petaluma.

An employee for the commercial general contractor for 21 years, McCoy has worked as a project coordinator, project engineer, safety administrator and assistant project manager.

The firm touts a recent project is Sonoma Clean Power’s Santa Rosa headquarters, which included renovation of a 15,330-square-foot office building includes exterior façade upgrade, 240 square foot addition with second level deck, sitework, landscape, irrigation, building systems, elevator, photo-voltaic panels, exterior battery system and utilities.