Sonoma County’s NorCal Cannabis Company chief compliance officer wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: A little bit of everything- but laser focused on HR/People operations, cannabis licensing and compliance, government policy and community affairs

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty Under 40 professional?

I want to see everyone succeed and set an example for others through my ingenuity, drive, passion and results.

Years with company: 5

Length of time in current position: 5

Number of companywide employees: 250

Number who report to you: 8

Greatest professional accomplishment: Building NorCal Cannabis from a startup to where we are today is my greatest professional accomplishment. The cannabis industry is extremely complex. I pride myself on building teams, innovation in a new market, solving problems and celebrating success.

NorCal Cannabis has brought together the legacy of cannabis culture in California and built an authentic, successful enterprise that has created opportunities for our workers, the communities we operate in and for cannabis consumers. I couldn't be more proud.

Greatest professional challenge: Being a leader and building businesses, as the cannabis industry has gone from clandestine to regulated is quite complicated and not for the faint of heart. I want to see cannabis treated like any other business instead of being held to laws and regulations that create undue burden and barriers while also constricting opportunities.

On a personal/professional level, being a woman in corporate leadership striving to build an equitable and diverse business community for all people is challenging but something I am devoted to.

Best advice received: Take risks and don't be afraid to say what you want. The worst that can happen is that someone could say, "No," and if you are willing to hear "No" then don't hold back.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: The last 12 months have been about shifting to manage the complexities of being an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's been all hands on deck to keep our team safe while creating continuity and growth for the business.

What’s the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

At work, it's been my honor to support hundreds of essential workers who have tirelessly and diligently supported enhanced safety measures at work.

Our workforce is forever changed because we've proven to each other and the world that we can adjust, respond and be resilient in the face of obstacles.

On a personal level, COVID-19 has kept me away from people I love. I look forward to being vaccinated so that I can be more engaged in my community.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We're working on building a culture of recognition and appreciation because we all deserve acknowledgment. We're doing a few different things but one worth noting is that recently we created a Slack channel called #shoutout to have a public forum for appreciating and celebrating our co-workers which has been really fun.

We are also supporting staff in getting vaccinated by providing paid time to ensure there are no barriers to getting vaccinated that are created by the workplace.

Next professional goal: Continue to advance and lead in the cannabis industry, remembering that as a leader you work for others, not the other way around. But big moves always.

Education: MBA, University of San Francisco, 2012

Hometown: San Francisco

Community/nonprofit activities: Board of Directors of WWOOF-USA; Board of Directors of California Cannabis Industry Association

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

High level....but I still use it all the time.

Typical day at the office: There is no typical day.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

It's all good. It just gets better, right?

Best place to work outside of your office: Home

Hobbies: Spending time with people I love, gardening, cooking, outdoor activities, live music (if it ever comes back) and anything with my son, Joaquin.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: I had no idea what I wanted to be but I knew I wanted to be happy, take risks and have fun. It's coming true!

No. 1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: I feel great about where I am. I hope to stay happy and healthy and to see the world begin to recover from COVID-19 by re-engaging with community.

First job: Barista at 15 years old

Social media you most use: I dabble in all of them

Favorite book: “Signature of All Things”

Favorite movie: not sure

Favorite App: Google Calendar-- thank goodness for it!

Favorite after-work drink: I love local bubbly from Iron Horse. Also a big fan of local cannabis beverage Hi-Fi hops.

Last vacation: Tahoe

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

They like to tell me they're impressed with my strength and proud of me. It's very sweet.