Sonoma County’s Poppy Bank names new chief banking officer

Michael Finn has joined Santa Rosa-based Poppy Bank as executive vice president, chief banking officer.

The bank stated that Finn most recently served for more than five years as the executive vice president and chief financial officer of another bank, where he oversaw the finance and accounting, deposit operations, compliance, human resources, and information technology departments.

He is a certified public accountant and received his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting and his Master of Accountancy degree from Southern Utah University.

“As chief banking officer, Michael will oversee all the deposits related areas of the Bank and our geographic expansion into new markets. As we approach $4 billion in assets and implement our strategic initiatives, I am pleased to be adding great talent such as Michael to our team” said Khalid Acheckzai, president and CEO. “I have known Michael for many years and I know he will be a valuable addition to Poppy Bank.”