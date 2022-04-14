Sonoma County’s Redwood Credit Union names community program manager

Kate Harkin has been hired as a community programs manager for Redwood Credit Union.

The Santa Rosa-based business said Harkin will oversee community programs in the counties it serves, which are Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Lake, Mendocino and San Francisco.

She previously worked at Vantage Aging, where she worked for three years as the point person in implementing the U.S. Dept. of Labor’s Senior Community Service Employment Program. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science and sociology from Ohio State University and a master’s degree in organizational development and analysis from Case Western Reserve University.

RCU has more than $7 billion in assets and serves 400,000 members with full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah.