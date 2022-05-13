Sonoma County’s Traditional Medicinals promotes Gatton to CEO after Kellison departs

When Traditional Medicinals’ executive leadership team chose Gary Gatton as its new CEO, they knew what to expect.

By the time previous CEO Blair Kellison departed the company on March 31 after 14 years at the helm, Gatton had already served as chief customer officer at the herbal-wellness company for nearly a decade.

Traditional Medicinals, founded in 1974 and based in Sebastopol, is a Certified B Corporation and California Certified Green Business that sells teas in the U.S. and Canada.

Gatton is a sales veteran, specializing in the consumer-packaged goods industry. Before joining Traditional Medicinals in 2013, he ran Kellogg’s global Walmart business, leading sales for Canada and running trade marketing and shopper marketing. He has also held several positions in sales for both Procter & Gamble and Pillsbury. Gatton holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.

Gatton, who has been married for 36 years and raised three children, maintains a residence in Indiana.

The Business Journal interviewed Gatton on May 9 about his new role and the growth he’s already brought to Traditional Medicinals that sets the stage as he moves the company forward. The following interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

When did you learn you were being considered for the role of CEO?

Gary Gatton: In early March.

What went into the company’s decision to choose you?

Gatton: They chose me because they know that I understand the company's mission, I understand the company's business, and I've worked side by side with Blair for nearly a decade.

You’ve been at the helm for a little over a month. What are you planning for the company’s future?

Gatton: I'm not going to make drastic changes. I've been a part of building the strategy that is currently in place, so I support what we're trying to do. I think every leader is going to have their own way of doing things.

Are you going to expand or add any more products?

Gatton: We absolutely plan to grow our business. While tea will always be our core business, we believe that we can deliver herbal wellness in other ways to our customers.

Can you share any of your growth plans?

Gatton: I can tell you one thing (for now). We launched a line of lozenges. Several of them are under the Throat Coat brand name.

We're coming to the end of our first year and we expect that business to double next year. And we’re really bullish on those. More innovation like that is coming in the future.

How do you see your role changing now that you’re CEO?

Gatton: As chief customer officer, I’ve sat on the leadership team for the last nine and a half years. I was involved in really every major decision we made as an organization. Blair had a collaborative leadership style, where he involved his top-level people running the company, so I was exposed to everything.

Where do you think you’ve made the most impact so far at Traditional Medicinals?

Gatton: We have a very robust ecommerce business that I pioneered within the company. I was the leader of that business. And we've experienced explosive growth over the last nine years.

Certainly, it takes the whole company to accomplish that, but I led the sales function, which had a lot to do with gaining new distribution and new access for consumers everywhere, and new channels that we do business in.

How would you describe your leadership style?

Gatton: My hope is that I am genuine and empathetic.

What do you look forward to most in your work ahead?

Gatton: We're a purpose-driven, privately held company that has been in the North Bay area for 48 years. Helping the company to continue to provide the benefit of our products to our consumers, to extend the purpose of our company, and to continue to grow in the North Bay is the biggest benefit and something I’m most looking forward to.