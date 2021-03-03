Subscribe

Sonoma, Marin, Napa counties business leads from commercial real estate deals: March 3 report

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 3, 2021, 9:54AM
Updated 4 hours ago

Here are the latest business leads from office, retail, industrial and multifamily residential property transactions in Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date

Marin County

9,570sf at 1248 Fifth Ave., San Rafael; office; Ascendant Studios LLC; na; 1230 Fifth Ave Investors; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 15, 2020

2,575sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #100B, Novato; office; Anchor Health LLC; na; 505 San Marin Drive LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Oct. 28, 2020

1,945sf at 777 Grand Landing, #101, San Rafael; office; Pigeon Hollow Inc. dba Senior Helpers of Greater Marin; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Grand Landing LLC; na; Sept. 4, 2020

1,920sf at 70 Woodland, #T, San Rafael; industrial, expansion; AMI Storage; Matt Storms of K&C; Robert Smith Trust; Matt Storms of K&C; July 22, 2020

974sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #225, San Rafael; office; Trilogy Integrated Resources LLC; na; 1101 Fifth Ave LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 22, 2020

Sonoma County

20,433sf at 100 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; OSC Inc.; na; William Friedman & Debra Chapman; Brian Keegan & Dave Peterson of K&C; Feb. 3

11,450sf at 160 Wikiup Dr., #110, Santa Rosa; office; Comprehensive Employment Solutions; Kevin Doran of K&C; McMahan Revocable Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; July 10, 2020

10,720sf at 1812 Ferdinand Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Pasta Farms LLC; na; Ed Bischofberger Trust; Stephen Skinner & James Nobles of K&C; Dec. 1, 2020

9,000sf at 324 Yolanda Ave., #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Fierce Cheer Elite LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Allan Henderson & Kimberly Henderson Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; Aug. 13, 2020

7,248sf at 160 Grant Ave., #D, Healdsburg; industrial; Black Iron Inc.; Gil Saydah of K&C; Northern California Conference of Seventh-day Adventists; Gil Saydah of K&C; Nov. 13, 2020

7,151sf at 3663 Regional Parkway, Santa Rosa; industrial; Solectrac Inc.; Rhonda Deringer & Mike Flitner of K&C; Barbara & Jerry Smyth; Rhonda Deringer & Mike Flitner of K&C; Jan. 6

7,030sf at 1695 Piner Road, #A-2, Santa Rosa; industrial; Platinum Finishing Systems Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; 1701 Piner Road Investments LLC; Mike Flitner & Shawn Johnson of K&C; July 7, 2020

6,602sf at 100 Stony Point Road, #130, Santa Rosa; office, sublease; Samuelson Tingo Construction; Shawn Johnson of K&C; B & M Racing & Performance Products; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Jan. 24

5,875sf at 327 O’Hair Court, #A, B & C, Santa Rosa; industrial; Portola Systems; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Kleebauer Family Trust; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Dec. 10, 2020

5,400sf at 133 Copeland St., #C-1B, Petaluma; industrial; Shell Dwellings LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; 133 Copeland LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Nov. 3, 2020

5,348sf at 3774 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; Christopherson Builders; Kevin Doran of K&C; West Gentry Inc.; na; Oct. 20, 2020

4,500sf at 324 Yolanda Ave., #D, Santa Rosa; industrial; Daniel O. Davis Inc.; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Henderson Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; Dec. 1, 2020

4,400sf at 181 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; Bryce Austin; na; Baskar Subbiah; Kevin Doran of K&C; Sept. 1, 2020

4,306sf at 2498 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa; office; renewal; Westamerica Bank; na; The Sandra and Jeffrey Davis Family LP; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Nov. 1, 2020

3,585sf at 5464 Skylane Blvd., #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Lekander Construction; na; Pitts Properties LLC; Nathan Coogan & Brian Keegan of K&C; Oct. 15, 2020

2,960sf at 19676 Eighth St. E., #103, Sonoma; industrial; PonyX LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; SIP LP; na; Dec. 14, 2020

2,918sf at 1700 Piner Road, #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; Luis Romero; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Valley Tire and Brake; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; August 1, 2020

2,750sf at 324 Center St., Healdsburg; retail; Coffee Critic Inc. dba Black Oak Coffee Roasters; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Healdsburg Masonic Building Assoc.; na; Nov. 19, 2020

2,489sf at 642 Martin Ave., #A, Rohnert Park; office; Nature Science Pest Control; Sara Wann of K&C; David Borsting; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nov. 12, 2020

2,400sf at 1024 Santa Rosa Ave., #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Action Smog; na; Bahram Assadipour; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Oct. 31, 2020

2,211sf at 6040 Commerce Blvd. #105 and 107, Rohnert Park; office; renewal; Innovein Inc.; na; 6010 Commerce Blvd. Partners LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Feb. 1

2,160sf at 7844 Bell Road, Windsor; industrial; County of Sonoma; Kevin Doran of K&C; John Brady; Kevin Doran of K&C; Nov. 25, 2020

1,786sf at 6010 Commerce Blvd., #148, Rohnert Park; office; Zimmerman Pavone LLP; Shawn Johnson of K&C; 6010 Commerce Blvd Partners LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Nov. 10, 2020

1,726sf at 858 Third St., Santa Rosa; office; Anna Ha; Annette Cooper of K&C; Paul Reynolds; Annette Cooper of K&C; Nov. 24, 2020

1,504sf at 416 Aviation Blvd., #E & F, Santa Rosa; office; Coralie Jenner dba Massage for Athletes; na; Occor Investments; Shawn Johnson & James Nobles of K&C; Jan. 15

1,450sf at 339 College Ave., Santa Rosa; office; First Responders Resiliency; na; Fred Ptucha; Doug Braik of K&C; Dec. 14, 2020

1,398sf at 6317 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park; retail; Spacetel LLC; na; Argo Rohnert Park LLC; Tom Laugero & Sara Wann of K&C; Oct. 30, 2020

1,200sf at 1390 N. McDowell Blvd., #A, Petaluma; retail; Osha Thai Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; LJJ II LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Nov. 16, 2020

1,095sf at 2200 Range Ave., #106, Santa Rosa; office; JJS Inspired Inc.; Peter Briceno of K&C; Gertrud Schneider Abby Trust; Peter Briceno of K&C; Oct. 26, 2020

1,000sf at 7582 Commerce Blvd., Cotati; retail; Steven Mann; na; Cotati Oaks Center; Sara Wann of K&C; Oct. 1, 2020

949sf at 6010 Commerce Blvd. #150, Rohnert Park; office; renewal; Edward Jones; na; 6010 Commerce Blvd. Partners, LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Nov. 1, 2020

942sf at 2790 Santa Rosa Ave., #B, Santa Rosa; retail; Phil Dillon Skikos; na; Carmann Brekke; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Dec. 1, 2020

910sf at 1305 Cleveland Ave., #H, Santa Rosa; retail; Northbay Barbershop; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; D’Rosa Co.; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Dec. 11, 2020

895sf at 6020 Commerce Blvd., #123, Rohnert Park; office; renewal; Olson-Pollock; na; 6010 Commerce Blvd. Partners LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Jan. 1

320sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #27F, Windsor; office; Jaime Retamoza; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nov. 28, 2020

294sf at 825 College Ave., #4, Santa Rosa; office; Seth Ubogy; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nov. 28, 2020

214sf at 181 Andrieux, #3, Sonoma; office; Catalina Wetzel; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Sonoma Medical Plaza; na; Nov. 4, 2020

200sf at 255 W. Napa St., #11, Sonoma; office; Vintage Home Care LLC; na; Francoise Speer; Joel Jaman of K&C; Sept. 1, 2020

156sf at 11 Fifth St., #101D, Petaluma; office; Thomas Ray; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Oct. 28, 2020

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Marin County

24,018sf at 3301 Kerner Blvd., San Rafael; office (quitclaim deed transfer of a vacant building approved for homeless shelter run by Homeward Bound of Marin); County of Marin; Matt Storms of K&C; Dennis Gilardi; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 8, 2020; na

Napa County

731,808sf at 1678 Green Island Road, American Canyon; industrial land (16.8 acres); Copart Inc.; na; Charles F. Baker; na; Dec. 30, 2020; $4,630,000

476,982sf at 1291 Monticello Road, Napa; vineyard (10.9 acres); Power Thoughts 1929 LLC; na; Chuang Family Trust; na; Dec. 14, 2020; $4,300,000

28,854sf at 1000 Main St., Napa; office; First & Main (The Wiseman Co.); na; Cal-Kan Inc.; na; Feb. 1; $4,272,500

14,300sf at 935 Enterprise Way, Napa; industrial; Morenita Foods Holdings LLC; na; Hazel Myers Investments LLC; na; Dec. 14, 2020; $3,000,000

4,800sf at 1417 Second St., Napa; commercial; Jonathan Haire 2000 Trust; na; West Pueblo Partners LLC; na; Dec. 15, 2020; $3,875,000

3,641sf at 1797 Soscol Ave., Napa; industrial; Samed Ishaq; na; Aunger & Aunger LP; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Dec. 10, 2020; $1,442,500

sf at 1109 Foothill Blvd., Calistoga; hospitality (7 beds); Kortum Ranch LLC; na; John D. Busk; na; Dec. 22, 2020; $8,000,000

Sonoma County

3,365,881sf at 22507 River Road, Geyserville; vineyard (77.3 acres); Hicks Family Ranch LLC; na; Vimark a California Corp.; na; Dec. 31, 2020; $9,000,000

1,166,972sf at 1920 Redwood Hill Road, Santa Rosa; vineyard (26.8 acres); Juan L & Elena C Gomez Trust; na; Alfa 1920 Redwood Hill Road LLC; na; Dec. 29, 2020; $6,650,000

306,227sf at 1245 Brack Road, Healdsburg; vineyard (7 acres); BB Farms LLC; na; Five Barns LLC; na; Dec. 30, 2020; $5,488,000

161,172sf at 450 & 500 Kawana Springs Road, Santa Rosa; residential land (3.7 acres); 500 Kawana Springs Road LP (Integrated Community Development LLC); na; Springs Road LP (Gateway Financial Corp.); Ken Bizzell of K&C; Dec. 1, 2020; $3,950,000

118,483sf at 2905 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; commercial land (2.72 acres); 2905 Santa Rosa Ave LP; na; B & B Santa Rosa LLC; na; Jan. 27; $4,150,000

77,256sf at 555 Roseland Ave., Santa Rosa; mini-storage facility; MHC 86 LLC; na; JLL Self Storage LLC; na; Dec. 21, 2020; $11,250,000

32,775sf at 2845 Duke Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Andrew McLaughlin; Tom McLaughlin & Shawn Johnson of K&C; Manor Development Co.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Dec. 18, 2020; na

19,200sf at 4225 Highway 12, Santa Rosa; multifamily (40 units); 4225 Sonoma Highway LLC; na; Spangenberg-Matsuda IRA LLC; na; Jan. 13; $4,950,000

15,360sf at 1425 Corporate Center Parkway, Santa Rosa; office; Burbank Housing Development Corporation; Brian Keegan & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Becoming Independent Inc.; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Jan. 29; $2,800,000

14,267sf at 13555 Highway 116, Guerneville; hotel (9 rooms); Belden Properties LLC; na; Autumn Dreams LLC; na; Dec. 4, 2020; $4,345,000

11,200sf at 301 E. Todd Road, Santa Rosa; light industrial; Desafinado LLC; na; Young Enterprises LP; na; Jan. 13; $4,000,000

8,004sf at 585 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Hsiang Ray Tseng; na; 585 W. College Avenue LLC; Mike Flitner of K&C; Feb. 2; na

4,738sf at 701 Wilson St., Santa Rosa; commercial; Pullman Lofts First Phase LLC; na; Paul & Nancy Quattrocchi (via quitclaim from Phoenix Development Co. of Minneapolis LLC); na; Dec. 30, 2020; $4,500,000

4,463sf at 6301 State Farm Drive, Rohnert Park; retail; 6301 State Farm LLC (Robert Kantner Properties LLC); Nathan Ballard of K&C; The Lewis Living Trust; Theo Banks & George Wagner of K&C; Dec. 30, 2020; $2,500,000

