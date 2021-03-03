Sonoma, Marin, Napa counties business leads from commercial real estate deals: March 3 report

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; WCRE = W Commercial Real Estate.

Here are the latest business leads from office, retail, industrial and multifamily residential property transactions in Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date

Marin County

9,570sf at 1248 Fifth Ave., San Rafael; office; Ascendant Studios LLC; na; 1230 Fifth Ave Investors; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 15, 2020

2,575sf at 505 San Marin Drive, #100B, Novato; office; Anchor Health LLC; na; 505 San Marin Drive LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Oct. 28, 2020

1,945sf at 777 Grand Landing, #101, San Rafael; office; Pigeon Hollow Inc. dba Senior Helpers of Greater Marin; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Grand Landing LLC; na; Sept. 4, 2020

1,920sf at 70 Woodland, #T, San Rafael; industrial, expansion; AMI Storage; Matt Storms of K&C; Robert Smith Trust; Matt Storms of K&C; July 22, 2020

974sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #225, San Rafael; office; Trilogy Integrated Resources LLC; na; 1101 Fifth Ave LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 22, 2020

Sonoma County

20,433sf at 100 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; OSC Inc.; na; William Friedman & Debra Chapman; Brian Keegan & Dave Peterson of K&C; Feb. 3

11,450sf at 160 Wikiup Dr., #110, Santa Rosa; office; Comprehensive Employment Solutions; Kevin Doran of K&C; McMahan Revocable Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; July 10, 2020

10,720sf at 1812 Ferdinand Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Pasta Farms LLC; na; Ed Bischofberger Trust; Stephen Skinner & James Nobles of K&C; Dec. 1, 2020

9,000sf at 324 Yolanda Ave., #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Fierce Cheer Elite LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Allan Henderson & Kimberly Henderson Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; Aug. 13, 2020

7,248sf at 160 Grant Ave., #D, Healdsburg; industrial; Black Iron Inc.; Gil Saydah of K&C; Northern California Conference of Seventh-day Adventists; Gil Saydah of K&C; Nov. 13, 2020

7,151sf at 3663 Regional Parkway, Santa Rosa; industrial; Solectrac Inc.; Rhonda Deringer & Mike Flitner of K&C; Barbara & Jerry Smyth; Rhonda Deringer & Mike Flitner of K&C; Jan. 6

7,030sf at 1695 Piner Road, #A-2, Santa Rosa; industrial; Platinum Finishing Systems Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; 1701 Piner Road Investments LLC; Mike Flitner & Shawn Johnson of K&C; July 7, 2020

6,602sf at 100 Stony Point Road, #130, Santa Rosa; office, sublease; Samuelson Tingo Construction; Shawn Johnson of K&C; B & M Racing & Performance Products; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Jan. 24

5,875sf at 327 O’Hair Court, #A, B & C, Santa Rosa; industrial; Portola Systems; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Kleebauer Family Trust; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Dec. 10, 2020

5,400sf at 133 Copeland St., #C-1B, Petaluma; industrial; Shell Dwellings LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; 133 Copeland LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Nov. 3, 2020

5,348sf at 3774 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; Christopherson Builders; Kevin Doran of K&C; West Gentry Inc.; na; Oct. 20, 2020

4,500sf at 324 Yolanda Ave., #D, Santa Rosa; industrial; Daniel O. Davis Inc.; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Henderson Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; Dec. 1, 2020

4,400sf at 181 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; industrial; Bryce Austin; na; Baskar Subbiah; Kevin Doran of K&C; Sept. 1, 2020

4,306sf at 2498 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa; office; renewal; Westamerica Bank; na; The Sandra and Jeffrey Davis Family LP; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Nov. 1, 2020

3,585sf at 5464 Skylane Blvd., #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Lekander Construction; na; Pitts Properties LLC; Nathan Coogan & Brian Keegan of K&C; Oct. 15, 2020

2,960sf at 19676 Eighth St. E., #103, Sonoma; industrial; PonyX LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; SIP LP; na; Dec. 14, 2020

2,918sf at 1700 Piner Road, #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; Luis Romero; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Valley Tire and Brake; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; August 1, 2020

2,750sf at 324 Center St., Healdsburg; retail; Coffee Critic Inc. dba Black Oak Coffee Roasters; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Healdsburg Masonic Building Assoc.; na; Nov. 19, 2020

2,489sf at 642 Martin Ave., #A, Rohnert Park; office; Nature Science Pest Control; Sara Wann of K&C; David Borsting; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nov. 12, 2020

2,400sf at 1024 Santa Rosa Ave., #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Action Smog; na; Bahram Assadipour; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Oct. 31, 2020

2,211sf at 6040 Commerce Blvd. #105 and 107, Rohnert Park; office; renewal; Innovein Inc.; na; 6010 Commerce Blvd. Partners LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; Feb. 1