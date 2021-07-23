Sonoma Index-Tribune publisher becomes its editor as well

Emily Charrier, publisher of the Sonoma Index Tribune, has been named editor of the publication, which is owned by Sonoma Media Investments, whose other properties include The Press Democrat, the Argus Courier and the North Bay Business Journal.

Charrier, who became publisher of the newspaper about three years ago, will retain both titles at the Index Tribune as well as publisher of the Courier.

Richard A. Green, hired in February as chief content officer of the I-T’s parent company, Sonoma Media Investments, while also serving as executive editor of The Press Democrat, said in her new role Charrier will be “dedicated to immersing herself even deeper in the Sonoma community and elevating the caliber of local journalism at the I-T.”

She was initially hired at the Index Tribune as a reporter after graduating from the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism. In 2013, she became editor at the Petaluma Argus-Courier in before leaving California in 2015 to lead a hyper-local magazine group in Dallas, Texas.

Charrier replaces editor Jason Walsh, who headed the I-T’s newsroom since 2014. According to the Index Tribune, Walsh will move into a role as a local reporter and occasional columnist.

“I love Emily’s passion for Sonoma County and her understanding of what readers’ expectations are,” said Green. “Index-Tribune subscribers can expect a reinvigorated approach to local coverage that is both fair and fearless without sacrificing the close-to-home coverage that generations of readers have loved. I couldn’t be more excited about Emily’s experience and determination to elevate the I-T’s quality.”

Green told the newspaper that in his new role Walsh “will leverage his experience and love for Sonoma in new ways, providing even deeper coverage of the city and surrounding Valley.”