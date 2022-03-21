Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa business leads from commercial real estate deals

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date

Marin county

38,428sf at 45-55 Mitchell Drive, San Rafael; Industrial and industrial land; Vertical Bridge REIT LLC; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Nov. 14, 2021

5,003sf at 900 Fourth St., Sutie 200, San Rafael; office; Keegin Harrison LLP; na; 900 Fourth Street LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; June 7, 2021

3,580sf at 1177 E. Francisco Blvd., San Rafael; office; County of Marin; na; Westamerica Bank; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 14, 2021

2,842sf at 201 Alameda del Prado, #102, Novato; office; NUIX North America Inc.; na; Gary E. Willard (et al) Trust; Theo Banks & Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Dec. 8, 2021

1,992sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #160, San Rafael; office; Hutchinson Capital Management; na; 1101 Fifth Avenue LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Aug. 27, 2021

840sf at 897 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., San Anselmo; office; G6 Concierge Medicine Inc.; na; Kwok Internal Medicine Inc.; Theo Banks of K&C; Jan. 28

405sf at 20 Sunnyside Drive, #D, Mill Valley; office; Alan Newman MD; na; Seymour Trust; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Jan. 28

212sf at 20 Sunnyside Drive, #A2, Mill Valley; office; Phil Wittig; na; Seymour Trust; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Jan. 28

Sonoma County

35,607sf at 5550 Skylane Blvd., #A, Santa Rosa; office, extension; State of California; na; Brigitte Grabisch; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Jan. 20

31,635sf at 1960 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Burlington Coat Factory of Texas; na; Donahue Schriber; Tom Laugero of K&C; July 20, 2021

20,698sf at 791 Lombardi Court, Santa Rosa; retail; RS Fitness Center Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Lennel Property Investments Inc.; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; April 22, 2021

12,500sf at 250 Morris St., Sebastopol; industrial; Caliber Auto Collection; na; Key Trust; Shawn Johnson & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Dec. 10, 2021

6,188sf at 374 Blodgett St., #4, Cotati; industrial; McDonald Home Solutions; Peter Briceno of K&C; Benson Investments Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Oct. 28, 2021

5,840sf at 738 Wilson St., Santa Rosa; industrial; Murnane Floors Inc.; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; 738 Wilson St. LLC; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Feb. 1

5,500sf at 3841 Brickway Blvd., #205, Santa Rosa; office; Madison Support Services Inc.; na; GIP Santa Rosa LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Sept. 25, 2021

5,400sf at 1695 Piner Road, #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Platinum Finishing Systems Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; 1701 Piner Investments LLC; Shawn Johnson & Mike Flitner of K&C; Nov. 4, 2021

4,576sf at 3850 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Turning Point Community Programs; na; Eric Kraut; Kevin Doran of K&C; July 6, 2021

4,500sf at 3015 Coffey Lane, #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; Purchase Green East Bay LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Donaldson Investment; na; Jan. 6

4,450sf at 621 Carlson Court, Rohnert Park; industrial; Outdoor Pro Shop; na; Gallagher Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; June 15, 2021

4,382sf at 593 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale; retail, renewal; Goodwill Industries; Kevin Doran of K&C; Soderstrom Properties; Kevin Doran of K&C; Jan. 24

4,300sf at 50 E St., Santa Rosa; office; Rapisarda & Fox Inc.; na; The Duarte Family Partners LP; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Feb. 1

4,245sf at 1375 Corporate Center Parkway, #A, Santa Rosa; office; Watts Guerra LLC; na; Parkway LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Dec. 8, 2021

3,705sf at 1330 King St., Santa Rosa; industrial; Green Fish Trading Company; na; Doris Maxwell; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Dec. 22, 2021

3,665sf at 451 Aviation Blvd., #100, Santa Rosa; office; Magnolia Bank; Peter Briceno of K&C; Basin Street Properties; Danny Jones & Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Dec. 2, 2021

3,451sf at 3551 Westwind Blvd., Santa Rosa; office/industrial; Advanced Security; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Sonoma County Farm Bureau; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Dec. 27, 2021

3,434sf at 6932 Sebastopol Ave., #A, B, C & D, Sebastopol; office; Bachans Inc.; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Tombe Realty; na; Dec. 29, 2021

3,400sf at 529 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; retail; Holee Vintage; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; John & Stephanie Pasini; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Aug. 17, 2021

3,360sf at 50 E. Washington St., Petaluma; retail; The Shuckery LLC; na; Sam & David Lamonica; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Dec. 1, 2021