Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa business leads from commercial real estate deals

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 21, 2022, 11:48AM
Updated 8 hours ago

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. Send commercial real estate transactions to jquackenbush@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in Solano, Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date

Marin county

38,428sf at 45-55 Mitchell Drive, San Rafael; Industrial and industrial land; Vertical Bridge REIT LLC; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Nov. 14, 2021

5,003sf at 900 Fourth St., Sutie 200, San Rafael; office; Keegin Harrison LLP; na; 900 Fourth Street LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; June 7, 2021

3,580sf at 1177 E. Francisco Blvd., San Rafael; office; County of Marin; na; Westamerica Bank; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 14, 2021

2,842sf at 201 Alameda del Prado, #102, Novato; office; NUIX North America Inc.; na; Gary E. Willard (et al) Trust; Theo Banks & Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Dec. 8, 2021

1,992sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #160, San Rafael; office; Hutchinson Capital Management; na; 1101 Fifth Avenue LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Aug. 27, 2021

840sf at 897 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., San Anselmo; office; G6 Concierge Medicine Inc.; na; Kwok Internal Medicine Inc.; Theo Banks of K&C; Jan. 28

405sf at 20 Sunnyside Drive, #D, Mill Valley; office; Alan Newman MD; na; Seymour Trust; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Jan. 28

212sf at 20 Sunnyside Drive, #A2, Mill Valley; office; Phil Wittig; na; Seymour Trust; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Jan. 28

Sonoma County

35,607sf at 5550 Skylane Blvd., #A, Santa Rosa; office, extension; State of California; na; Brigitte Grabisch; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Jan. 20

31,635sf at 1960 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Burlington Coat Factory of Texas; na; Donahue Schriber; Tom Laugero of K&C; July 20, 2021

20,698sf at 791 Lombardi Court, Santa Rosa; retail; RS Fitness Center Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Lennel Property Investments Inc.; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; April 22, 2021

12,500sf at 250 Morris St., Sebastopol; industrial; Caliber Auto Collection; na; Key Trust; Shawn Johnson & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Dec. 10, 2021

6,188sf at 374 Blodgett St., #4, Cotati; industrial; McDonald Home Solutions; Peter Briceno of K&C; Benson Investments Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Oct. 28, 2021

5,840sf at 738 Wilson St., Santa Rosa; industrial; Murnane Floors Inc.; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; 738 Wilson St. LLC; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Feb. 1

5,500sf at 3841 Brickway Blvd., #205, Santa Rosa; office; Madison Support Services Inc.; na; GIP Santa Rosa LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Sept. 25, 2021

5,400sf at 1695 Piner Road, #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Platinum Finishing Systems Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; 1701 Piner Investments LLC; Shawn Johnson & Mike Flitner of K&C; Nov. 4, 2021

4,576sf at 3850 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Turning Point Community Programs; na; Eric Kraut; Kevin Doran of K&C; July 6, 2021

4,500sf at 3015 Coffey Lane, #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; Purchase Green East Bay LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Donaldson Investment; na; Jan. 6

4,450sf at 621 Carlson Court, Rohnert Park; industrial; Outdoor Pro Shop; na; Gallagher Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; June 15, 2021

4,382sf at 593 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale; retail, renewal; Goodwill Industries; Kevin Doran of K&C; Soderstrom Properties; Kevin Doran of K&C; Jan. 24

4,300sf at 50 E St., Santa Rosa; office; Rapisarda & Fox Inc.; na; The Duarte Family Partners LP; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Feb. 1

4,245sf at 1375 Corporate Center Parkway, #A, Santa Rosa; office; Watts Guerra LLC; na; Parkway LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Dec. 8, 2021

3,705sf at 1330 King St., Santa Rosa; industrial; Green Fish Trading Company; na; Doris Maxwell; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Dec. 22, 2021

3,665sf at 451 Aviation Blvd., #100, Santa Rosa; office; Magnolia Bank; Peter Briceno of K&C; Basin Street Properties; Danny Jones & Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Dec. 2, 2021

3,451sf at 3551 Westwind Blvd., Santa Rosa; office/industrial; Advanced Security; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Sonoma County Farm Bureau; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Dec. 27, 2021

3,434sf at 6932 Sebastopol Ave., #A, B, C & D, Sebastopol; office; Bachans Inc.; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Tombe Realty; na; Dec. 29, 2021

3,400sf at 529 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; retail; Holee Vintage; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; John & Stephanie Pasini; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Aug. 17, 2021

3,360sf at 50 E. Washington St., Petaluma; retail; The Shuckery LLC; na; Sam & David Lamonica; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Dec. 1, 2021

3,360sf at 1695 Piner Road, #C, Santa Rosa; industrial; T Shirt Underground Screen Printing; Brian Keegan of K&C; 1701 Piner Investments LLC; Shawn Johnson & Mike Flitner of K&C; Jan. 21

3,334sf at 100 Stony Point Road, #180, Santa Rosa; office; Premier Property Services; na; Basin Street Properties; Dave Peterson & Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Nov. 29, 2021

3,333sf at 100 Stony Point Rd, #125, Santa Rosa; office, sublease; Meinburg USA; Shawn Johnson of K&C; B&M Racing and Performance Products Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Oct. 25, 2021

2,950sf at 5331 Skylane Blvd., Santa Rosa; office; Lane4 Precision; Dave Peterson of K&C; Kil-Kin LLC; Dave Peterson of K&C; Nov. 15, 2021

2,880sf at 21 Washington St., Petaluma; retail; Lena Furlong & Corey Nixon; Sara Wann of K&C; Kangela LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Oct. 5, 2020

2,700sf at 1695 Piner Road, #D, Santa Rosa; industrial; CDC Countertops Inc.; Stephen Skinner of K&C; 1701 Piner Investments LLC; Shawn Johnson & Mike Flitner of K&C; Jan. 6

2,511sf at 3333 Mendocino Ave., #240, Santa Rosa; office; County of Sonoma; Kevin Doran of K&C; Basin Street Properties; na; July 13, 2021

2,508sf at 3775 Brickway Blvd., #210, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Ahlborn Fence and Steel; Shawn Johnson & James Nobles of K&C; 3775 Brickway LLC; Peter Briceno & Shawn Johnson of K&C; April 23, 2021

2,500sf at 328 Yolanda Ave., #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; KC Home Services LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Allan Henderson & Kimberly Henderson Trust; Russ Mayer of K&C; Oct. 6, 2021

2,385sf at 186 N. Main St., #210, Sebastopol; office; CN Dev LLC; na; Maxwell Myers Co.; Rhonda Deringer & Annette Cooper of K&C; Dec. 29, 2021

2,195sf at 11 Fifth St., #108, Petaluma; office; Enso Wealth Management; na; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Dec. 1, 2021

2,000sf at 755 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa; retail; Solful; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Hassan Kazamini; Tom Laugero of K&C; July 15, 2019

1,965sf at 3581 Westwind Blvd., Santa Rosa; office/industrial; Definition Films; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Sonoma County Farm Bureau; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Oct. 20, 2021

1,920sf at 3640 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; American Industrial Filtration LLC; na; Dino & Maria D’Argenzio Family Trust; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Feb. 1

1,774sf at 521-525 College Ave., #231, Santa Rosa; office; Pinnacle Home Loans; Russ Mayer of K&C; Finali Family Partnership 1 LP; na; Nov. 17, 2021

1,700sf at 175 Southwest Blvd., Rohnert Park; industrial; Manuel Osorio; Kevin Doran of K&C; Mike & Kim Gutzman Whiteys TBA Inc. dba Rohnert Park Valero; Kevin Doran of K&C; Oct. 8, 2021

1,500sf at 1331 Guerneville Road, #O, Santa Rosa; retail; Joe Video; Kevin Doran of K&C; Sami & Saud Khoury LLC; na; Nov. 17, 2021

1,491sf at 2255 Challenger Way, #103, Santa Rosa; office; Don Johnson; na; AFNT; Peter Briceno of K&C; Nov. 3, 2021

1,476sf at 879 Lindberg Lane, #107, Petaluma; industrial; Charles Davidson Electric; na; Elias Husary; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Dec. 28, 2021

1,100sf at 1049 Fourth St., #B, Santa Rosa; retail; Brooke Gillis; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Dino & Maria D’Argenzio Family Trust; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Jan. 6

1,080sf at 901 E. Washington St., #104, Petaluma; retail; Ben & Hue Truong; Sara Wann of K&C; Petaluma Town Plaza LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Aug. 31, 2021

1,000sf at 1818 La Plaza, #100, Cotati; retail; Treja McClish; Sara Wann of K&C; Anna Young; Sara Wann of K&C; Jan. 20

578sf at 1301 Farmers Lane, #301, Santa Rosa; office; Precision Dental Lab; Joel Jaman of K&C; Glen Ellen Properties; Joel Jaman of K&C; Dec. 21, 2021

520sf at 868 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol; office; The Allen Group; na; Barry L Lutz Trust; Joel Jaman of K&C; Dec. 1, 2021

274sf at 11 Fifth St., #101-A, Petaluma; office; Chris Elzi; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Dec. 22, 2021

161sf at 825 College Ave., #7, Santa Rosa; office; Lisa Grace; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Jan. 5

156sf at 11 Fifth St., #101-D, Petaluma; office; Thomas Ray; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Nov. 23, 2021

156sf at 11 Fifth St., #101-C, Petaluma; office; Kevin Burms; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Nov. 29, 2021

156sf at 11 Fifth St., #101-E, Petaluma; office; NorCal Commercial; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Dec. 27, 2021

156sf at 11 Fifth St., #101-B, Petaluma; office; Alison Wright; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Jan. 5

120sf at 6570 Oakmont Drive, #112, Santa Rosa; office; Jessie Sutton; Doug Braik of K&C; Dieter Meier; Doug Braik of K&C; Jan. 11

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Marin County

1,400,000sf in 60 properties in Marin and Sonoma counties; multifamily & office (bankruptcy portfolio (935 apartments & 680,000 square feet of offices); Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments & Davidson Kempner Capital Management; na; Professional Financial Investors & Professional Investors Security Fund; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 16, 2021; $436,000,000

468,750sf at 14 Skylark Drive, Larkspur; multifamily (Skylark, 455 units); Prime Group; na; Pell Development; na; Feb. 1; $300,000,000

200,000sf at 199 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera; multifamily (Bell Mt. Tam, 180 units); Bell Partners Inc.; na; MacFarlane Partners; na; Dec. 1, 2021; $156,000,000

157,827sf at 401 Sherwood Drive, Sausalito; multifamily (Summit at Sausalito, 198 units); Catalyst Housing Group; na; Equity Residential; na; Sept. 1, 2021; $122,000,000

16,254sf at 1101-1105 E. Francisco Blvd., San Rafael; industrial; Angstenberger Trust; Matt Storms of K&C; Polito Trust; na; Feb. 7

12,900sf at 300 Entrada, Novato; industrial & retail; Matthew & Jenny Sharpe; na; Professional Financial Investors; Matt Storms of K&C; Jan. 11; $2,300,000

6,800sf at 28 Paul Drive, San Rafael; industrial; JCRP LLC; Vesa Becam of K&C; Gleason Family Foundation; Matt Storms of K&C; Feb. 28

5,080sf at 19 Pamaron Way, Novato; industrial; Fire King Fire Protection Inc.; na; Donald M. Arntz & et al; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Jan. 31

Solano County

209,800sf at 2100 W. Texas St., Fairfield; multifamily (Park Crossing, 199 units); Opportunity Housing Group; na; Sares-Regis Group; na; Dec. 1, 2021; $83,500,000

171,149sf at 3001 N. Texas St., Fairfield; multifamily (Waterscape, 180 units); Opportunity Housing Group; na; Glencrest Realty Group, Angelo Gordon & Co.; na; Sept. 1, 2021; $70,000,000

123,641sf at 55 Valle Vista Ave., Vallejo; multifamily (The Meritage, 156 units); Bridge Investment Group; na; Piedmont Properties; na; Dec. 1, 2021; $45,500,000

114,354sf at 1340 W. H St., Dixon; multifamily (The Mews at Dixon Farms, 95 units); Ridge Capital Investors LLC; na; Walnut Ranch Apartments Ltd.; na; Nov. 1, 2021; $23,900,000

110,577sf at 100 Summerfield Drive, Vacaville; multifamily (Renew on Summerfield, 122 units); Fowler Property Acquisitions; na; Woo Family Trust; na; Dec. 1; $23,000,000

107,143sf at 1600 Travion Court, Fairfield; multifamily (Elements at 1600, 120 units); Positive Investments; na; IDEAL Capital Group; na; Oct. 1, 2021; $30,000,000

102,610sf at 1350 Crowley Lane, Fairfield; multifamily (Delta Court, 175 units); Positive Investments; na; SMG Investments Inc.; na; Jan. 1; $37,350,000

60,224sf at 3950 Business Center Drive, Fairfield; multifamily (The Vines on 80, 63 units); ANI Investment Holdings LLC; na; DeNova Homes; na; Dec. 1, 2021; $21,500,000

36,703sf at 1033 Oakwood Ave., Vallejo; multifamily (50 units); Paul Maguire; na; Albert E. Norman III; na; Oct. 1, 2021; $7,340,500

Sonoma County

435,600sf at 1300 Oak Springs Lane, Santa Rosa; 3,992sf house with 10-acre vineyard; Rashid & Humera Mughal; Alan Coldiron of K&C; The Jebian Living Trust; Alan Coldiron of K&C; Jan. 21

242,769sf at 4656 Quigg Drive, Santa Rosa; multifamily (Acacia on Santa Rosa Creek, 277 units); Opportunity Housing Group; na; Greystar & APG Asset Management US Inc.; na; Oct. 1, 2021; $117,500,000

135,113sf at 220-240 Burt St., Santa Rosa; multifamily (Vineyard Gardens, 180 units); Opportunity Housing Group; na; Glencrest Realty Group, Angelo Gordon & Co.; na; Oct. 1, 2021; $65,800,000

85,987sf at 3076 Marlow Road, Santa Rosa; multifamily (Marlow, 116 units); Mendoza Investments; na; Flynn Investments; na; March 1, 2021; $27,000,000

38,463sf at 595 N. Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa; residential land (0.883 acres); 595 Dutton Ave LLC; na; Exchange Bank; Brian Keegan & Ken Bizzell of K&C; Dec. 30, 2021

30,000sf at 250 Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; Sonoma County Meat Co.; Stephen Skinner & James Nobles of K&C; Cattlemens Inc.; Gil Saydah of K&C; Feb. 3; $5,300,000

14,610sf at 539 Martin Ave., Rohnert Park; industrial; WJ1907 LLC; Gil Saydah of K&C; Jones Marulescu Bolt Trusts; Gil Saydah of K&C; Jan. 14

13,628sf at 3633 & 3643 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa; office; Monty LLC; na; Meyn Family LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Doug Braik of K&C; Jan. 3

13,500sf at 3635 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; Leweagle LLC; James Nobles of K&C; WLU LLC; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Jan. 18

8,400sf at 1805 Empire Industrial Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Overhead Door; na; Sonoma CHO LLC; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Feb. 3

6,682sf at 751-755 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; office; Chandi Real Estate LLC; Doug Braik of K&C; TS Investment Corp.; Kevin Doran of K&C; Dec. 29, 2021

6,234sf at 420 S. Franklin St., Cloverdale; multifamily (10 units); J&J Walia LLC; na; The Coolidge Family Trust & The Andrew Family 2002 Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; Jan. 28; $1,550,000

6,150sf at 4619 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park; retail; Cattlemens Inc.; Gil Saydah of K&C; C. Codding Holdings; na; Feb. 15;

5,440sf at 4780 Sonoma Highway, Santa Rosa; retail; Michael & Pam Hogan dba Golden Egg LLC; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; The Patricia A. Rile Revocable Trust; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Feb. 18

3,900sf at 1914 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Stillman et al; na; CP Capital LLC; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Feb. 15

3,136sf at 8000 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati; retail; Shadow Lands LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; Maiolini/Garrett; na; Feb. 8

994sf at 4769 Hoen Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Hoen Properties LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; The Gaetano Family Revocable Living Trust; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Jan. 12

512sf at 2323 Chanate Road, Santa Rosa; office; B&L Investments; na; Little Schoolhouse; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Jan. 20

