Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa business leads from commercial real estate deals
Check out which companies are leasing and buying office, retail, industrial and multifamily properties in Solano, Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties.
LEASES
Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date
Marin county
38,428sf at 45-55 Mitchell Drive, San Rafael; Industrial and industrial land; Vertical Bridge REIT LLC; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Nov. 14, 2021
5,003sf at 900 Fourth St., Sutie 200, San Rafael; office; Keegin Harrison LLP; na; 900 Fourth Street LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; June 7, 2021
3,580sf at 1177 E. Francisco Blvd., San Rafael; office; County of Marin; na; Westamerica Bank; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 14, 2021
2,842sf at 201 Alameda del Prado, #102, Novato; office; NUIX North America Inc.; na; Gary E. Willard (et al) Trust; Theo Banks & Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Dec. 8, 2021
1,992sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #160, San Rafael; office; Hutchinson Capital Management; na; 1101 Fifth Avenue LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Aug. 27, 2021
840sf at 897 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., San Anselmo; office; G6 Concierge Medicine Inc.; na; Kwok Internal Medicine Inc.; Theo Banks of K&C; Jan. 28
405sf at 20 Sunnyside Drive, #D, Mill Valley; office; Alan Newman MD; na; Seymour Trust; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Jan. 28
212sf at 20 Sunnyside Drive, #A2, Mill Valley; office; Phil Wittig; na; Seymour Trust; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Jan. 28
Sonoma County
35,607sf at 5550 Skylane Blvd., #A, Santa Rosa; office, extension; State of California; na; Brigitte Grabisch; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Jan. 20
31,635sf at 1960 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Burlington Coat Factory of Texas; na; Donahue Schriber; Tom Laugero of K&C; July 20, 2021
20,698sf at 791 Lombardi Court, Santa Rosa; retail; RS Fitness Center Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Lennel Property Investments Inc.; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; April 22, 2021
12,500sf at 250 Morris St., Sebastopol; industrial; Caliber Auto Collection; na; Key Trust; Shawn Johnson & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Dec. 10, 2021
6,188sf at 374 Blodgett St., #4, Cotati; industrial; McDonald Home Solutions; Peter Briceno of K&C; Benson Investments Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Oct. 28, 2021
5,840sf at 738 Wilson St., Santa Rosa; industrial; Murnane Floors Inc.; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; 738 Wilson St. LLC; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Feb. 1
5,500sf at 3841 Brickway Blvd., #205, Santa Rosa; office; Madison Support Services Inc.; na; GIP Santa Rosa LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Sept. 25, 2021
5,400sf at 1695 Piner Road, #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; Platinum Finishing Systems Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; 1701 Piner Investments LLC; Shawn Johnson & Mike Flitner of K&C; Nov. 4, 2021
4,576sf at 3850 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Turning Point Community Programs; na; Eric Kraut; Kevin Doran of K&C; July 6, 2021
4,500sf at 3015 Coffey Lane, #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; Purchase Green East Bay LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Donaldson Investment; na; Jan. 6
4,450sf at 621 Carlson Court, Rohnert Park; industrial; Outdoor Pro Shop; na; Gallagher Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; June 15, 2021
4,382sf at 593 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale; retail, renewal; Goodwill Industries; Kevin Doran of K&C; Soderstrom Properties; Kevin Doran of K&C; Jan. 24
4,300sf at 50 E St., Santa Rosa; office; Rapisarda & Fox Inc.; na; The Duarte Family Partners LP; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Feb. 1
4,245sf at 1375 Corporate Center Parkway, #A, Santa Rosa; office; Watts Guerra LLC; na; Parkway LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Dec. 8, 2021
3,705sf at 1330 King St., Santa Rosa; industrial; Green Fish Trading Company; na; Doris Maxwell; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Dec. 22, 2021
3,665sf at 451 Aviation Blvd., #100, Santa Rosa; office; Magnolia Bank; Peter Briceno of K&C; Basin Street Properties; Danny Jones & Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; Dec. 2, 2021
3,451sf at 3551 Westwind Blvd., Santa Rosa; office/industrial; Advanced Security; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Sonoma County Farm Bureau; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Dec. 27, 2021
3,434sf at 6932 Sebastopol Ave., #A, B, C & D, Sebastopol; office; Bachans Inc.; Demi Basiliades of K&C; Tombe Realty; na; Dec. 29, 2021
3,400sf at 529 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; retail; Holee Vintage; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; John & Stephanie Pasini; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Aug. 17, 2021
3,360sf at 50 E. Washington St., Petaluma; retail; The Shuckery LLC; na; Sam & David Lamonica; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Dec. 1, 2021