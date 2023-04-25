Sonoma State University diversity manager wins North Bay Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 award

“As one of the few Black staff members at Sonoma State University I am so proud that I have been able to impact the campus community in and outside of the classroom,” says Tramaine Austin-Dillon. “Black students get to see me in leadership roles which makes them believe that they can lead, too.”

At SSU, as the manager of the Office of the President: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Austin-Dillon is involved in strategic planning, assessment, marketing and communication, social justice advocacy, events and leadership management and development, and more.

Austin-Dillon also serves the Rohnert Park community as chair of the planning commission where he’s responsible for tasks such as advising on the development of the city’s general plan.

A testament to his work ethic is what Austin-Dillon identifies as his biggest professional challenge: Not knowing when or how to say ‘no.’ It also aligns with his appreciation for adventure, especially in his personal life.

Austin-Dillon credits his faith in God, as well as important women in his life such as his mother, grandmother, and auntie, as inspiring him and guiding him along his journey in his career and life in general.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The greatest thing about being under 40 is you feel invincible, so you do everything! You network, you volunteer, you create new initiatives, support your family and friends, and you really advocate for change. You are motivated to fix the worlds problems.

The worst thing about being under 40 is that you are living in what feels like a never-ending race to a finish line that is hard to describe or even see. You just know you have to get there! It makes you question every decision and you end up with analysis paralysis.”